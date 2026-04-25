'No Meeting Is Planned': Iran Rules Out Talks With US As Araghchi Arrives In Islamabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran denies direct talks with US during Islamabad visit.

Foreign Minister Araghchi uses Pakistan as diplomatic channel.

High-level meetings planned with Pakistani leadership.

Visit part of broader regional outreach for peace.

Iran has denied any plans for direct talks with the United States during Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s ongoing visit to Islamabad, even as diplomatic activity intensifies in the region.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei confirmed that while Araghchi is leading a delegation for high-level discussions with Pakistani leadership, no meeting with US officials has been scheduled.

In a post on X, Baghaei wrote, "We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region."

He further clarified, "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan."

Pakistan As Diplomatic Intermediary

Araghchi’s visit has drawn attention amid signals from Washington indicating renewed diplomatic outreach. The White House recently announced that US President Donald Trump would dispatch Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner to Pakistan for discussions linked to Tehran.

Despite these developments, Tehran has opted to avoid direct engagement, instead using Islamabad as a channel to communicate its position.

High-Level Meetings In Islamabad

Upon arrival, Araghchi was received by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with Army Chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In a post on X, Dar stated, "Pleased to receive and welcome my brother, Foreign Minister of Iran, H. E. Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi, to Islamabad, alongside Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi."

He added, "Look forward to our meaningful engagements aimed at promoting regional peace and stability."

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, the Iranian delegation will hold talks with top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on evolving regional dynamics and ongoing peace efforts.

Araghchi's Pak Visit Part Of Broader Regional Outreach

The Islamabad visit forms part of Araghchi’s wider diplomatic tour, which includes planned stops in Muscat and Moscow. The outreach comes amid heightened tensions and parallel efforts by multiple stakeholders to revive dialogue and stabilize the region.

While speculation persists about potential US-Iran engagement, Tehran’s latest stance underscores a preference for indirect communication, at least for now, through regional partners like Pakistan.