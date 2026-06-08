Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra meets senior US counter-terror official

Washington, Jun 8 (PTI): India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed threats posed by terrorism across the world during a meeting with senior US counter-terrorism official Sebastian Gorka.

"Had an engaging conversation with @SebGorka Deputy Assistant to the President & Senior Director for Counterterrorism, National Security Council," Kwatra said in a post on X on Sunday.

"We shared perspectives on the threats of terrorism, and our counter-terrorism cooperation outlined in India-USA Joint Statement of February 2025," Kwatra said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, in February last year, reaffirmed that the global scourge of terrorism must be fought, and terrorist safe havens eliminated from every corner of the world.

"They committed to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups, including Al-Qaida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba in order to prevent heinous acts like the attacks in Mumbai on 26/11 and the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021," said a joint statement issued after Modi's meeting with Trump here on February 13, 2025.

The US had also announced the extradition of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana.

Trump and Modi had also called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of 26/11, and 2016 Pathankot air base attack, and ensure that its territory is not used to carry out cross-border terrorism.

The leaders also pledged to work together to prevent proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems, and prevent terrorists and non-state actors from accessing them, the joint statement from February 2025 had said. PTI SKU ARB ARB

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