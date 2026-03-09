4 TTP terrorists shot dead in Pak's Punjab

Lahore, Mar 8 (PTI): Pakistan's Law enforcement agencies on Sunday night shot dead four terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Punjab province.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police, Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab (some 400 km from Lahore) narrowly escaped a major terrorist attack as four militants belonging to "Fitna Al-Khawarij" (TTP) were killed in an exchange of fire with CTD near the border village of Jotar.

"The CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation after receiving information about the presence of around 15 militants in the area who had finalised plans to attack police checkpoints and other government installations in DG Khan. As soon as the CTD team reached the location, the militants opened fire. The CTD personnel retaliated, resulting in the killing of four terrorists," the CTD said.

It said eleven other terrorists managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Weapons and explosives, including rifles, ammunition and explosive materials, were recovered from the militants.

The CTD teams have cordoned off the Jotar area and launched a search operation to arrest the fleeing militants, it said and added that the process of identifying the killed terrorists is currently underway.

The CTD said the militants had already completed planning for attacks on police posts and other state institutions. PTI MZ AMS

