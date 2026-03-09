Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld4 TTP terrorists shot dead in Pak's Punjab

4 TTP terrorists shot dead in Pak's Punjab

Lahore, Mar 8 (PTI): Pakistan's Law enforcement agencies on Sunday night shot dead four terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Punjab provinc.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 12:37 AM (IST)

Lahore, Mar 8 (PTI): Pakistan's Law enforcement agencies on Sunday night shot dead four terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Punjab province.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police, Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab (some 400 km from Lahore) narrowly escaped a major terrorist attack as four militants belonging to "Fitna Al-Khawarij" (TTP) were killed in an exchange of fire with CTD near the border village of Jotar.

"The CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation after receiving information about the presence of around 15 militants in the area who had finalised plans to attack police checkpoints and other government installations in DG Khan. As soon as the CTD team reached the location, the militants opened fire. The CTD personnel retaliated, resulting in the killing of four terrorists," the CTD said.

It said eleven other terrorists managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Weapons and explosives, including rifles, ammunition and explosive materials, were recovered from the militants.

The CTD teams have cordoned off the Jotar area and launched a search operation to arrest the fleeing militants, it said and added that the process of identifying the killed terrorists is currently underway.

The CTD said the militants had already completed planning for attacks on police posts and other state institutions. PTI MZ AMS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)

Published at : 09 Mar 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 09 Mar 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
4 TTP terrorists shot dead in Pak's Punjab
4 TTP terrorists shot dead in Pak's Punjab
World
Israeli Strike On Tehran Oil Depot Sparks Fire, Oil Prices Surge Globally: Reports
Israeli Strike On Tehran Oil Depot Sparks Fire, Oil Prices Surge Globally
World
Mixed Signals From Tehran: After Pezeshkian’s Apology, IRGC Warns Neighbours
Mixed Signals From Tehran: After Pezeshkian’s Apology, IRGC Warns Neighbours
World
Iran's Clerical Body Reaches Majority Consensus On Next Supreme Leader
Iran's Clerical Body Reaches Majority Consensus On Next Supreme Leader
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget