Iran, Israel, And US: How Middle East Crisis Reached A Boiling Point

Iran, Israel, And US: How Middle East Crisis Reached A Boiling Point

President Trump is reportedly weighing a limited military strike, raising concerns of further escalation and global geopolitical ramifications.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 02:05 PM (IST)

Tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran have escalated dramatically over the past decade, tracing back to the 2015 nuclear deal and its eventual collapse. From Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign and the killing of Qassem Soleimani to Iran’s missile retaliations and the 12-Day War with Israel, the region has witnessed repeated confrontations.

As protests grip Iran and nuclear negotiations stall, President Trump is reportedly weighing a limited military strike, raising concerns of further escalation and global geopolitical ramifications.

Key Timeline of US-Israel-Iran Tensions

July 2015

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed, placing strict limits on Iran’s nuclear program in return for relief from US and EU sanctions, with backing from the UN Security Council.

May 2018

US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA, launching a “maximum pressure” campaign and reimposing sanctions, severely affecting Iran’s economy.

January 2020

The US conducted a drone strike at Baghdad Airport, killing Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force.

Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq.

January 2021 – January 2025

The Biden administration attempted to revive the nuclear deal, but negotiations dragged on, while Iran continued its nuclear program under the guise of peaceful development.

February 2025

Trump returned to office and reinstated his “maximum pressure” policy, signing executive orders and threatening Iran with severe retaliation if provoked.

June 13–24, 2025

Direct conflict erupted between Israel and Iran in the “Twelve-Day War,” with US providing major defensive support to Israel.

US and Israeli forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan - first US attack inside Iran since 1979.

Iran retaliated with missile strikes on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, leading to a Qatar-mediated ceasefire ending the 12-Day War.

December 2025

Nationwide protests erupted in Iran over inflation, with Trump warning that the US was closely monitoring the situation.

February 2026

President Trump is reportedly considering a limited military strike on Iran to pressure it into complying with his nuclear deal demands.

Breaking News: Israel Launches Precision Strikes on Iran Amid Rising Tensions and US-Iran Talks

Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
