Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Patnaik Flags Security Concerns, Credits Carney For Easing Strained Ties

‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Patnaik Flags Security Concerns, Credits Carney For Easing Strained Ties

India's High Commissioner Patnaik expressed concerns about Indian nationals' safety in Canada due to "terrorising" groups while praising Carney for improving strained relations with India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh K Patnaik, has voiced serious concerns about the safety of Indian nationals in the country, while simultaneously crediting Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney for steering bilateral ties back towards normalcy after a period of unprecedented strain.

In an interview with CTV News, Patnaik said he found it “unusual” that a high commissioner should require security protection in a country like Canada. “Canada cannot look at this situation as an Indian problem. It’s a Canadian problem. There are Canadians who are creating this problem,” he said, adding that Indian nationals currently “don’t feel safe” there.

Without directly naming pro-Khalistan extremist groups, the envoy said there were “security scenarios where there is a group of people who are actually terrorizing, keeping the relationship under hostage… how do we deal with them? How do we deal with the law-and-order situation?”.

His comments come amid a reported surge in the number of Indians leaving Canada over safety concerns and growing instances of hate-motivated incidents involving the Indian community.

Envoy Patnaik credits Canadian PM Mark Carney for restoring normalcy

In the same interview, Patnaik acknowledged that relations between New Delhi and Ottawa had been on a downward spiral since former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations linking Indian agents to the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

He dismissed Trudeau’s claims as “preposterous and absurd”, saying they lacked any substantial evidence. “What we needed was dialogue to be able to talk to each other, not make allegations in the press without proof,” Patnaik told CTV’s Question Period.

The envoy, however, credited the new leadership in Ottawa for resetting the tone of the bilateral relationship. “We might have been here a little earlier or later. You can’t keep two large countries apart for long,” he said. “The revival of the High Commission was inevitable, it just took some time. Donald Trump played a role, but I think it’s your new Prime Minister Mark Carney who played a very big role in getting things back to normal.”

‘Relationship good but can be much better’: Envoy Patnaik

According to Patnaik, the two nations are now in a phase of rebuilding trust. “Security agencies are talking to each other, there’s dialogue between the RCMP and the NIA, and both our NSAs have met. The process of rebuilding the relationship is underway,” he said.

Following Carney’s invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, India and Canada have resumed ministerial-level talks. Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand visited India recently, with both sides issuing a joint statement affirming their intent to expand cooperation in trade and security.

India’s concerns about Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Patnaik also noted India’s concerns about the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which operates across both countries and has been proscribed by New Delhi. He emphasised the need for stronger internal security collaboration to address cross-border criminal activity.

When asked whether India now considers Canada a “reliable partner”, the envoy replied, “Not yet.” He expressed hope that Canada could become dependable in the future, provided “extraneous factors should not interfere with economic activities.”

“Right now, the relationship between the two countries is good, and can be much better. The initial steps have been taken,” Patnaik added, describing the reopening of embassies and renewed dialogue as signs of a positive new chapter.

 

Also read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi Canada Justin Trudeau Lawrence Bishnoi Hardeep Singh Nijjar Khalistani Extremists INDIA India Canada Ties India Canada Relations Mark Carney
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Diwali Cheer On Dalal Street, Sensex Climbs Over 400 Points, Nifty Gains More Than 140
Technology
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More
Global Cloud Outage Hits Amazon, Prime Video, Snapchat, Perplexity, & More
News
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check Area-Wise AQI
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check AQI
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget