Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada For Third Time , Viral Video Sparks Concern

Reports of another shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma’s Canada Caps Cafe have surfaced, with a post and video related to the incident going viral on social media. The post claims, “We have no personal grudge against the public; these people do not pay after getting work done.”

Once again incident of Firing Happened at KAP'S CAFE. This is the third time firing took place at the Kapil Sharma cafe in Canada. pic.twitter.com/KoOYYBFNof — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) October 16, 2025

Authorities have yet to confirm the details, but the video has raised concerns about safety at the venue.