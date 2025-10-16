Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada For Third Time , Viral Video Sparks Concern

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentShots Fired At Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada For Third Time , Viral Video Sparks Concern

A shooting is reported at Kapil Sharma's Canada Caps Cafe, with a viral social media post claiming the act was due to unpaid debts.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Reports of another shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma’s Canada Caps Cafe have surfaced, with a post and video related to the incident going viral on social media. The post claims, “We have no personal grudge against the public; these people do not pay after getting work done.”

Authorities have yet to confirm the details, but the video has raised concerns about safety at the venue.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 06:48 PM (IST)
Kapil Sharma Canada Breaking News ABP Live Kaps Cafe
