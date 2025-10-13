Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting on Monday with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, who is on her first official visit to India after taking charge as Canada's new Foreign Minister.

Jaishankar underlined that New Delhi and Ottawa should forge stronger ties across length and breadth, not only to de-risk the international economy but also to shepherd the process of rebuilding bilateral cooperation.

He made the remarks during the bilateral talks with the Canadian Foreign Minister Anand.

Jaishankar said, "We seek to de-risk the international economy today by forging strong partnerships of growing range and depth. Your visit, Ms. Anand, affords an opportunity to review the global scenario and exchange perspectives."

He highlighted how India and Canada have had a long tradition of being active in world affairs, through bring members of the G20 and the Commonwealth.

"Our convergences in the Indo-Pacific are notable. We are strong proponents of effective multilateralism, climate action and SDG Agenda 2030", he added.

Jaishankar noted that both sides had prepared a comprehensive plan to enhance collaboration in key areas.

These include domains such as trade, investment, agriculture, science and technology, civil nuclear collaboration, AI, critical minerals, and energy.

Addressing mediapersons after their talks, Jaishankar highlighted that India-Canada relations have seen steady progress in recent months. "We are working to restore and reinvigorate the mechanisms necessary to advance our partnership," he said, pointing to a series of high-level engagements in recent weeks, including meetings between national security advisers, trade ministers, and senior foreign ministry officials.

The visit comes against the backdrop of improving diplomatic ties and a mutual push to rebuild trust following recent tensions. "As Prime Minister Modi noted during his meeting with Prime Minister Carney in Kananaskis, India's approach is to move forward with a positive mindset," Jaishankar said, referring to the meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in June this year.

He also welcomed the appointment of new High Commissioners in both countries, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic continuity.

"Our responsibility as Foreign Ministers is to shepherd the process of rebuilding our cooperation and to ensure that it delivers on the expectations of our Prime Ministers and the interests of our people," he stated.

Jaishankar also underscored the importance of shared values and geopolitical convergence between the two democracies.

"When we look at Canada, we see a complementary economy, another open society, and a partner that shares India's values of diversity and pluralism," he said.

Foreign Minister Anand's visit, Jaishankar noted, offers a timely opportunity to review the evolving global landscape and strengthen India-Canada ties with a forward-looking agenda.

