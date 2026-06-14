Indian-Origin Man Killed In Knife Attack In London

A 26-year-old man of Indian origin was fatally stabbed in Southall, west London, in what police are treating as a murder case. The victim, identified as Gurbhej Singh, was found with stab injuries on North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane. Another man, believed to be in his 30s, was also discovered injured at the location. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Police said officers were alerted by the London Ambulance Service following reports of a stabbing in the area. Emergency responders, including paramedics, reached the spot and found the two injured men.

Despite efforts to save him, Singh succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Specialist officers are currently supporting his family.

Attack Took Place Outside A Shop

According to investigators, the attack took place outside a shop at the intersection of North Road and Dormers Wells Lane shortly after 12:30 am.

As part of the investigation, seven men aged between their early 20s and late 30s were detained on suspicion of murder. However, after further inquiries, six were released without any further action. One suspect has been released on bail and is expected to return for further questioning at a later date.

Detectives have appealed to the public for information, urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV footage from the area to contact police.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding Singh’s death.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Singh’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” she said, adding that officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the attack.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover expenses related to repatriation, transportation, funeral arrangements and documentation.