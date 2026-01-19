India cautioned Poland against any stance that could enable terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and stressed a zero-tolerance policy for terrorism.
'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': S Jaishankar Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance
EAM S Jaishankar firmly told Poland to show zero tolerance towards terrorism, raised concerns over references to Kashmir in a Poland-Pakistan joint statement.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday firmly conveyed India’s position on terrorism during a meeting with Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in New Delhi, cautioning Warsaw against any stance that could be seen as enabling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Jaishankar strongly objected to Sikorski’s earlier remarks perceived as supportive of Pakistan and stressed that there must be zero tolerance for terrorism. Referring to his recent statements in international forums, Jaishankar said he had consistently spoken about the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and underlined that selectively targeting India was “wrong and unjust.”
Poland Must Not Back Terror Infrastructure
He reminded the Polish minister of the long-standing challenge of cross-border terrorism in the region and urged Poland not to promote or legitimise terror-linked infrastructure. Responding to Jaishankar’s concerns, Sikorski said he agreed on the need to combat cross-border terrorism. He cited recent incidents in Poland, including arson and what he described as state-sponsored terrorism involving an attempted attack on a railway line, noting that no casualties occurred due to the failure of the perpetrators.
India Flags Kashmir, Tariff Concerns
India also raised objections to a joint statement issued by Poland and Pakistan in October 2025, in which Kashmir was mentioned. The statement had said Pakistan presented its position on Jammu and Kashmir while Poland outlined its views on the Ukraine war. India had condemned the reference at the time and reiterated its concerns during the meeting. On trade issues, Poland expressed support for India’s criticism of selective tariff policies by the United States. Sikorski agreed that targeting specific countries with tariffs could disrupt global trade.
The Polish Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted Europe’s expectation that India would continue to engage closely with the region, noting New Delhi’s expanding diplomatic footprint across Europe as a sign of its commitment to ties with the European Union.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was India's main concern expressed to Poland regarding Pakistan?
What specific joint statement from Poland and Pakistan did India object to?
India raised objections to a joint statement issued by Poland and Pakistan in October 2025 that mentioned Kashmir.
What position did Poland take on trade policies during the meeting?
Poland supported India's criticism of selective tariff policies by the United States, agreeing that targeting specific countries with tariffs disrupts global trade.
What did Poland expect from India regarding its engagement with Europe?
Poland highlighted Europe's expectation that India would continue to engage closely with the region, viewing India's expanding diplomatic footprint as a sign of commitment to ties with the EU.