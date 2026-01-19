'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': S Jaishankar Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday firmly conveyed India’s position on terrorism during a meeting with Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in New Delhi, cautioning Warsaw against any stance that could be seen as enabling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Jaishankar strongly objected to Sikorski’s earlier remarks perceived as supportive of Pakistan and stressed that there must be zero tolerance for terrorism. Referring to his recent statements in international forums, Jaishankar said he had consistently spoken about the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and underlined that selectively targeting India was “wrong and unjust.”

Poland Must Not Back Terror Infrastructure

He reminded the Polish minister of the long-standing challenge of cross-border terrorism in the region and urged Poland not to promote or legitimise terror-linked infrastructure. Responding to Jaishankar’s concerns, Sikorski said he agreed on the need to combat cross-border terrorism. He cited recent incidents in Poland, including arson and what he described as state-sponsored terrorism involving an attempted attack on a railway line, noting that no casualties occurred due to the failure of the perpetrators.

India Flags Kashmir, Tariff Concerns

India also raised objections to a joint statement issued by Poland and Pakistan in October 2025, in which Kashmir was mentioned. The statement had said Pakistan presented its position on Jammu and Kashmir while Poland outlined its views on the Ukraine war. India had condemned the reference at the time and reiterated its concerns during the meeting. On trade issues, Poland expressed support for India’s criticism of selective tariff policies by the United States. Sikorski agreed that targeting specific countries with tariffs could disrupt global trade.

The Polish Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted Europe’s expectation that India would continue to engage closely with the region, noting New Delhi’s expanding diplomatic footprint across Europe as a sign of its commitment to ties with the European Union.