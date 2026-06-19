India And Denmark Explore Stronger Maritime Security Ties, Seek Deeper Cooperation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Previous India-Nordic Summit strengthened regional maritime security cooperation.

Copenhagen: An Indian delegation met with the Danish State Secretary and the Maritime Security envoy to discuss the global security environment, especially in the maritime field, the Indian Embassy in Denmark said Friday.

“The inaugural Maritime Security Dialogue between India and Denmark was held this week,” the Embassy of India wrote on X.

"The Indian delegation led by Ms Subhashini Narayanan, Joint Secretary, D&ISA Division, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), comprising representatives from the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), along with the Ambassador Manish Prabhat, met State Secretary Ms. Lotte Machon, Maritime Security envoy Mr Nicolai Ruge and the officials of the Danish Defence Ministry,” it added.

According to the Embassy, both sides discussed the global security environment, especially in the maritime field, and explored possibilities for deeper cooperation.

“Maritime security increasing concern for both Denmark and India. The first Maritime Security Dialogue between Denmark and India is taking place in Copenhagen this week, including a working lunch with Danish defence companies in the maritime space,” Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark to India, noted on X, on Thursday.

During the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then Acting Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store, the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, the Prime Minister of Iceland, Kristrun Mjoll Frostadottir, and the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, issued a joint statement where they agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of maritime security.

According to the MEA, the leaders reinforced their commitment to promoting a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, in accordance with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. In this regard, they looked forward to joint activities through bilateral dialogues as well as the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and in keeping with the vision ‘MAHASAGAR’ (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

“The leaders will engage on addressing the growing challenge of Illicit Maritime Activities (IMA), including piracy, contraband smuggling, Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, maritime pollution, safety and security of seafarers,” the MEA noted.

"The institution of Maritime Security Dialogues with Norway and Denmark was noted. The leaders underscored the need to collaborate in ensuring the safety and security of seafarers through enhanced information sharing and inter-agency coordination," it added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)