Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldHamas Says Israeli Hostages To Be Released Ahead Of Trump’s Peace Summit

Hamas Says Israeli Hostages To Be Released Ahead Of Trump’s Peace Summit

Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attacks triggered the devastating conflict, will free 20 surviving hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Hamas will begin releasing Israeli hostages held in Gaza early on Monday morning, a senior official of the Palestinian militant group told AFP, just hours before US President Donald Trump convenes a major peace summit in Egypt on the future of the region.

All the surviving hostages will be released simultaneously.

Under the first phase of the deal, Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attacks triggered the devastating conflict, will free 20 surviving hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, AFP reported.

“According to the signed agreement, the prisoner exchange is set to begin on Monday morning as agreed,” Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in an interview on Saturday.

Trump, Sisi to Chair Summit on Gaza Peace

Later that day, President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will co-chair a summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, the Egyptian presidency announced.

The meeting — bringing together leaders from over 20 nations — aims “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability.”

Among those expected to attend are UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Spain’s Pedro Sánchez, and France’s Emmanuel Macron.

There was no confirmation on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would participate. Hamas, meanwhile, said it would not attend, having engaged in negotiations primarily through Qatari and Egyptian mediators, according to Hamas political bureau member Hossam Badran.

Complex Path Ahead for Peace

Despite the apparent breakthrough, mediators face the challenge of negotiating a longer-term settlement that would require Hamas to disarm and relinquish control of Gaza — conditions the group has so far rejected.

“The second phase of Trump’s plan contains many complexities and difficulties,” Badran said, while another Hamas official, speaking anonymously, declared that disarmament was “out of the question.”

Under Trump’s proposed roadmap, Israel would conduct a phased military withdrawal from Gaza’s cities, to be replaced by a multinational force from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE, coordinated by a US-led command centre in Israel.

US Delegation Visits Gaza, Families in Tel Aviv

On Saturday, US CENTCOM chief Admiral Brad Cooper, Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law, visited Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were returning to the ruins of their homes.

Later, Witkoff, Kushner, and Ivanka Trump travelled to Tel Aviv to meet families of the remaining Israeli hostages. Crowds at the gathering chanted, “Thank you, Trump!”

Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is among the 20 believed to be alive, said, “We will continue to shout and fight until everyone is home.”

Zairo Shachar Mohr Munder, whose uncle Abraham was abducted and later found dead, added, “We finally feel hope, but we cannot and will not stop now.”

Israel Prepares Prisoners for Release

Hamas has until noon on Monday to hand over 47 remaining hostages, both living and dead, from the 251 abducted during the 2023 attacks that killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians.

The remains of one Israeli hostage held since 2014 are also expected to be returned.

In exchange, Israel will release 250 prisoners, including some serving life terms for deadly attacks, along with 1,700 Gazans detained since the war began.

The Israeli Prison Service said Saturday it had already transferred the 250 national security detainees to two facilities ahead of the exchange.

‘All Those Memories Are Now Just Dust’

As the ceasefire held, more than 500,000 Palestinians had returned to Gaza City by Saturday evening, according to the Hamas-run civil defence agency.

“We walked for hours, and every step was filled with fear and anxiety for my home,” said Raja Salmi, 52. “When I reached Al-Rimal, my house was utterly destroyed. I stood before it and cried. All those memories are now just dust.”

Drone footage showed entire city blocks reduced to rubble, apartment towers with walls ripped off, and residents combing through debris for anything salvageable.

Aid Flows as Gaza Reels from War

The UN humanitarian office said Israel had authorised agencies to bring in 170,000 tonnes of aid into Gaza, conditional on the ceasefire’s continuation.

Still, residents describe the strip as unrecognisable. “Thank God... I found that our home is still standing,” said Musa, another resident. “It felt like a ghost town, not Gaza. The smell of death still lingers in the air.”

According to the Gaza health ministry, at least 67,682 people have been killed in Israel’s campaign, a figure the United Nations considers credible. Over half of the dead are women and children, the ministry said — though it does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

What Did Benjamin Netanyahu Say?

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also said, "Israel is prepared and ready to immediately receive all of our hostages."

Also read
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 07:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Hostages Hamas
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election: BJP, JD(U) To Contest 101 Seats Each As NDA Announces Seat-Sharing Pact
Bihar Election: BJP, JD(U) To Contest 101 Seats Each As NDA Announces Seat-Sharing Pact
Cities
'How Was She Out At 12.30 AM?': Mamata Banerjee On Durgapur Gangrape; BJP, CPI-M Leaders Slam ‘Taliban Mentality’
'How Was She Out At 12.30 AM': Mamata On Durgapur Gangrape; BJP, CPIM Slam ‘Taliban Mentality’
World
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
Afghanistan FM Muttaqi Hits Out At Pakistan, Denies TTP Presence: 'Control Issues In Your Territory Instead Of...'
News
Afghanistan FM Blames ‘Technical Issue’ For Absence Of Women Journos At Presser, Says This On Women’s Education
Afghanistan FM Blames ‘Technical Issue’ For Absence Of Women Journos At Presser, Says This On Women’s Education
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget