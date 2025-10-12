Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Assembly elections, with allies projecting a united front ahead of a high-stakes contest. Under the agreement, the BJP and JDU will contest 101 seats each, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will field candidates in 29 constituencies, while the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will contest six each. NDA leaders have hailed the distribution as balanced and harmonious, describing it as a reflection of strong coordination within the coalition.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan welcomed the announcement, saying, “We, the NDA family, have completed the seat-sharing for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 in a cordial environment. Bihar is ready. Once again, an NDA government, this time with full strength alongside.”

हम एनडीए (NDA) परिवार ने सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2025 के लिए सीटों का बंटवारा पूरा किया है।



🔹 BJP : 101

🔹 JDU : 101

🔹 LJP (R) : 29

🔹 RLM : 06

🔹 HAM : 06



बिहार है तैयार —

फिर से NDA सरकार,

इस बार पूरे दम के साथ #BiharFirstBihariFirst के साथ!#NDA… — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 12, 2025

Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha exuded confidence, posting on X , “We NDA allies have completed the distribution of seats in a cordial atmosphere after sitting together. Workers and leaders of all NDA parties joyfully welcome this unanimous decision. Bihar is ready. Once again, NDA government.”

हम NDA साथियों ने मिल-बैठकर सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में सीटों का वितरण पूरा किया।



BJP - 101



JDU - 101



LJP (R) - 29



RLM - 06



HAM - 06



NDA के सभी दलों के कार्यकर्ता और नेता इस सर्वसम्मत निर्णय का हर्षपूर्ण स्वागत करते हैं।



बिहार है तैयार ।

फिर से #NDA सरकार ।।… — Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraKushRLM) October 12, 2025

Hindustani Awam Morcha President Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed satisfaction despite receiving fewer seats, saying, “In Parliament, we were given one seat, still we were happy. Here, we have been given six seats, and we respect the decision of the leadership.” Responding to questions about the 29 seats given to LJP (Ram Vilas), he added, “Others can understand what they received, but we are satisfied with what we have been allotted and have no complaints.”

VIDEO | Bihar elections: In the seat-sharing arrangement for NDA, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) gets six seats.



HAM President Jitan Ram Manjhi says: "In Parliament, we were given one seat, still we were happy. Here, we have been given six seats, and we respect the decision of… pic.twitter.com/rJjxNet7Nz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2025

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.