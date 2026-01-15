Dense Fog Returns To Delhi-NCR, Airlines Warn Of Delays Due To Poor Visibility

Dense fog blanketed Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, sharply reducing visibility and disrupting daily life across the region. Large parts of the national capital and its surrounding areas were shrouded in a thick layer of fog, with visuals from several locations showing near-zero visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a district-level nowcast, warning that moderate to dense fog would persist over Delhi for the next couple of hours, with visibility in many areas likely to fall below 50 metres. Weather officials cautioned that conditions could worsen after 7 am, further affecting road, rail and air movement.

Fog In UP, Haryana And Punjab Too

The foggy conditions were not limited to Delhi alone, with parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab also reporting poor visibility. Gautam Buddh Nagar witnessed similar conditions, leading to slower traffic movement.

Amid the low visibility, Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory, alerting travellers to possible flight delays as operations continued under CAT III low-visibility procedures. Passengers were advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for real-time updates.

Air India also issued a travel advisory, stating that dense fog across several parts of north India, including Delhi, could have a ripple effect on flight operations across its network. The airline said it was taking measures to minimise passenger inconvenience and would provide assistance in case of delays, diversions or cancellations.