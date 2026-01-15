Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDense Fog Returns To Delhi-NCR, Airlines Warn Of Delays Due To Poor Visibility

Dense Fog Returns To Delhi-NCR, Airlines Warn Of Delays Due To Poor Visibility

Amid the low visibility, Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory, alerting travellers to possible flight delays as operations continued under CAT III low-visibility procedures.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 07:48 AM (IST)

Dense fog blanketed Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, sharply reducing visibility and disrupting daily life across the region. Large parts of the national capital and its surrounding areas were shrouded in a thick layer of fog, with visuals from several locations showing near-zero visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a district-level nowcast, warning that moderate to dense fog would persist over Delhi for the next couple of hours, with visibility in many areas likely to fall below 50 metres. Weather officials cautioned that conditions could worsen after 7 am, further affecting road, rail and air movement.

Fog In UP, Haryana And Punjab Too

The foggy conditions were not limited to Delhi alone, with parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab also reporting poor visibility. Gautam Buddh Nagar witnessed similar conditions, leading to slower traffic movement.

Amid the low visibility, Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory, alerting travellers to possible flight delays as operations continued under CAT III low-visibility procedures. Passengers were advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for real-time updates.

Air India also issued a travel advisory, stating that dense fog across several parts of north India, including Delhi, could have a ripple effect on flight operations across its network. The airline said it was taking measures to minimise passenger inconvenience and would provide assistance in case of delays, diversions or cancellations.

Related Video

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 07:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Temperature Delhi Fog Delhi Weather Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted
Iran Warns Neighbours After Trump Threats, Says US Bases Could Be Targeted
World
Trump’s Big Decision: US To Deny Visas To 75 Countries-Is India Or Pakistan On The List?
Trump’s Big Decision: US To Deny Visas To 75 Countries-Is India Or Pakistan On The List?
India
Banned Chinese Kite Strings Turn Deadly: Two Killed, Nationwide Safety Concern Grows
Banned Chinese Kite Strings Turn Deadly: Two Killed, Nationwide Safety Concern Grows
India
Zubeen Garg Was Drunk, Declined Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police To Court
Zubeen Garg Was Drunk, Declined Life Jacket Before Drowning: Singapore Police To Court
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Breaking: Joint Police Operation Busts Major Drug Racket in Madhya Pradesh, 10 Kg Narcotics Seized
Breaking: Calcutta High Court Tightens Security Ahead of ED–I-PAC Raid Hearing, Only Case Lawyers Allowed
Breaking: Tej Pratap Yadav Hosts Dahi Chura Bhoj in Patna, Lalu Prasad and Governor Attend Amid Political Speculations
Breaking: Pakistani Drones Spotted Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army on High Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget