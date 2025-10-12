Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMamata Banerjee Returns To Flood-Hit North Bengal To Oversee Relief And Rehabilitation

Mamata Banerjee Returns To Flood-Hit North Bengal To Oversee Relief And Rehabilitation

CM Mamata Banerjee visits north Bengal again after floods and landslides, reviews relief efforts, and meets officials to expedite aid for thousands affected by the disaster.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata, Oct 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Sunday again visit natural calamity-hit north Bengal to oversee the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work, officials said.

She will also hold a series of administrative meetings to expedite assistance to the affected families, they said.

At least 32 people have been killed and thousands left homeless in landslides and floods in the northern districts of West Bengal since October 4, following heavy rain.

Banerjee was in north Bengal for four days since October 5 to oversee the relief work.

The CM will, during the day, visit Hasimara in Alipurduar district, where she will chair a high-level review meeting before touring multiple districts, including Darjeeling, to assess the extent of the damage, the officials said, adding she is expected to stay a few days in the region.

Officials said a preliminary assessment report has been prepared, indicating that around 12,000 houses have been damaged, of which nearly 6,000 have completely collapsed in the disaster.

The figures are, however, yet to be officially confirmed or released, they said.

The chief minister had earlier announced financial aid for all affected families and directed district authorities to disburse assistance with "wartime urgency." Relief camps have been set up in several areas, providing cooked food and temporary shelter to displaced residents.

The state administration has also restored road connectivity in most locations where transport links were disrupted due to the calamity, officials said.

Banerjee has instructed officials to prioritise rehabilitation efforts and complete damage assessments swiftly.

The BJP mocked the chief minister's visit, with Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, sharing a video on Saturday, claiming that police personnel were busy arranging and displaying party flags along the roads instead of focusing on relief work.

Opposition parties have launched fundraising drives to support victims of the north Bengal disaster.

Senior CPI(M) leader Biman Bose was seen collecting funds in Belgachia in Kolkata, where he indirectly blamed "unregulated and rampant construction" in the hills for aggravating the loss of lives and property.

The BJP-controlled Lebutala puja committee has also been collecting donations from local markets for relief efforts.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Landslides Mamata Banerjee North Bengal Floods West Bengal Disaster
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
Cricket
IND vs WI: Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget