Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US intelligence found no Beijing-directed affair espionage.

Alice Huang contacted MSS; Kang Wei identified as key asset.

Officials do not rule out her passing post-affair intelligence.

Agencies continue examining contacts, possible chip diversion links.

US intelligence agencies have found no evidence that Beijing directed Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang to pursue an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as part of an espionage operation, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Officials believe the relationship may have been personal rather than a coordinated attempt to gather information from the chipmaker's chief executive.

The assessment was shared with congressional staffers during a classified briefing attended by officials from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Security Agency (NSA) and Office of the Director of National Intelligence, WSJ reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, intelligence officials confirmed that Alice Huang had maintained contact with China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), which had approached her seeking information. Investigators found no indication that she had supplied intelligence of significance to the Chinese agency, the report said.

Alice Huang's China Intelligence Links Under Scrutiny

The briefing identified Kang Wei, who was frequently introduced as Alice Huang's husband, as a more significant Chinese intelligence asset. According to the WSJ report, he had closer connections with the MSS.

The findings, however, do not amount to a complete clearance of Alice Huang. US intelligence agencies are continuing to examine her contacts and any possible connections to alleged diversions of Nvidia chips to China.

A separate report by The New York Times (NYT) offered a different dimension to the assessment, saying US officials did not rule out the possibility that Alice Huang had passed intelligence to China after her relationship with Jensen Huang began.

Classified Briefing Excluded Sensitive Intelligence

The NYT also reported that congressional staffers were not given access to some of the most sensitive intelligence during the briefing. This included a classified memorandum overseen by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The memo reportedly detailed Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang and her alleged connections to Chinese intelligence. Its exclusion meant that the congressional briefing did not cover all the sensitive information available to US authorities.

Nvidia's China Links Remain Under Scrutiny

The developments come amid continuing scrutiny of Nvidia's business ties with China and allegations that restricted artificial intelligence chips have been diverted to the country.

The intelligence assessment has brought greater attention to the distinction between an alleged personal relationship and a possible intelligence operation, even as questions remain over Alice Huang's contacts and the extent of her involvement.

Jensen Huang returned to his position as Nvidia CEO this week, less than two weeks after stepping down following revelations about the affair.