New York's iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its 100-year history as extreme weather threatens to disrupt the plans of tens of millions of Americans.

The parade has now been pushed back to 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) Saturday.

"Our team is now working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the Parade to life on Saturday, and we will share additional details as they are finalized," the company said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mandani said: "I know that this change of plans will cause inconveniences, yet safety has to come first."

"This will be a heavy storm. We are expecting sustained winds between 30 and 40 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 60 to 65 miles per hour possible," he added.

NBC, which broadcasts the parade, said it will instead show a rerun of the 2025 edition on Thursday.

Transport disruptions expected

Despite gale-force winds on the East Coast, coastal flooding in the West and snow in the Midwest, travelers flocked to airports, roads and railways Wednesday for one of America's busiest travel periods of the year.

A major storm developing on the Eastern Seaboard could bring heavy rain, coastal flooding, high winds and power outages to the Carolinas on Wednesday. It is forecast to move to the northern Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thanksgiving and is expected to affect air travel at airports in the region.

Already on Wednesday, the security line at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport topped one hour.

In the Midwest, winter storm warnings and watches were posted for parts of Missouri and Illinois, with up to 13 inches (33 centimeters) of snow expected in the St. Louis area by Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, king tides were to continue to inundate some coastal areas.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)