‘Pak, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt — WATCH

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed a landmark document formalising the Gaza ceasefire agreement during a global peace summit in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh. The summit, attended by leaders from across the Arab and Muslim world, marked what Trump described as a “new and beautiful day” for the Middle East following two years of devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Mentioning India and Pakistan, Trump remarked, "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top, and he has done a fantastic job. I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together..."

#WATCH | Egypt | US President Donald Trump says, "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he has done a fantastic job. I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together..."



“This is the day that people across the region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping, and praying for,” Trump said, addressing delegates. “Together, we’ve achieved what everybody said was impossible. At long last, we have peace in the Middle East.”

The agreement follows a US-brokered truce that ended the prolonged Israel-Hamas war, with the return of hostages and humanitarian relief now underway.

“War in Gaza Is Over,” Says Trump

Speaking at the Gaza Peace Summit, Trump declared the end of the war and hailed the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

“After years of suffering and bloodshed, the war in Gaza is over. Humanitarian aid is now pouring in, including hundreds of truckloads of food, medical equipment, and other supplies, much of it paid for by people in this room. Civilians are returning to their homes. The hostages are reuniting… It’s so beautiful to see a new and beautiful day rising, and now the rebuilding begins,” he said.

Trump also expressed gratitude to Arab and Muslim nations, singling out Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for hosting the event and facilitating the peace process. “You really did,” he said, thanking El-Sisi for his “generosity” and leadership.

Leaders and Delegates Attend as Israel Skips Summit

According to the Associated Press (AP), nearly three dozen nations from the Middle East and Europe participated in the summit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was invited but declined, citing a Jewish holiday.

The summit followed Trump’s visit to Israel, where he addressed the Knesset earlier in the day. “You’ve won,” he told Israeli lawmakers. “Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”

Netanyahu hailed Trump as “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House”, while Israeli legislators gave him multiple standing ovations. Some were seen wearing red caps reading “Trump, The Peace President.”

Gaza Ceasefire: A Fragile Moment of Hope

AP reported that the ceasefire’s first phase includes the release of remaining hostages, the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza’s main cities. Trump said his administration’s support of Israel’s campaign against Iranian-backed militias had helped “reshape the region”.

“The war is over, OK?” he told reporters aboard Air Force One. “I think people are tired of it,” he added, expressing optimism that the truce would hold.

Trump also pledged support for Gaza’s reconstruction, urging Palestinians to “turn forever from the path of terror and violence.” He hinted that rebuilding the war-torn enclave would be “the easiest part” of the process.

In an earlier remark aboard Air Force One, however, he admitted Gaza’s condition was grim: “It’s blasted. This is like a demolition site. But I’d like to put my feet on it, at least.”

Humanitarian Focus Amid Uncertainty

Much of Gaza remains in ruins, with over two million residents enduring dire humanitarian conditions. Under the ceasefire, Israel agreed to reopen five border crossings to facilitate aid delivery. Around 200 US troops are expected to assist in monitoring and supporting the peace deal, alongside international and private partners.

While negotiations continue on Gaza’s governance and Hamas’s disarmament, Trump told the summit, “We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us.”

For now, he said, “Prayers of millions have been answered with the signing of the Gaza peace deal.”