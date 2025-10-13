Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWATCH: Trump, Shehbaz Share Animated Chat At Gaza Peace Summit As Tharoor Flags 'Missed Opportunity' For India

While Sharif and Trump’s interaction caught attention internationally, India’s decision to send only Minister of State for Foreign Affairs drew criticism from Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 10:50 PM (IST)
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared an animated exchange with US President Donald Trump at the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt on Monday. The summit, co-hosted by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, brought together global leaders to discuss the recent Gaza ceasefire and ways to stabilise the Middle East.

While Sharif and Trump’s interaction caught attention internationally, India’s decision to send only Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh drew criticism from Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Tharoor questioned whether India’s limited representation reflected “strategic restraint or a missed opportunity” at such a high-level forum. In a post on X, he wrote, “Given the galaxy of grandees present, India’s choice could be seen as signalling a preference for strategic distance, which our statements don’t convey.” He also noted that India’s influence on discussions about Gaza’s reconstruction and regional stability may be limited due to protocol access.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Gaza ceasefire on X, praising the release of all hostages and acknowledging the peace efforts of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The summit includes leaders such as Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, UK PM Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit aims to consolidate the Gaza ceasefire, strengthen regional stability, and create a platform for long-term peace, while India’s lower-level representation has sparked debate over its diplomatic impact.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 10:49 PM (IST)
Shahbaz Sharif Donald Trump Hamas Donald Trump. Gaza Peace Summit
