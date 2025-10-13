Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared an animated exchange with US President Donald Trump at the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt on Monday. The summit, co-hosted by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, brought together global leaders to discuss the recent Gaza ceasefire and ways to stabilise the Middle East.

A powerful moment at the #PeaceInGaza Summit!

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Donald Trump share a warm handshake. 🇵🇰🤝🇺🇸#Palestine #Gaza pic.twitter.com/HXN8eB6wdL — Sidra Aslam🇵🇰 (@SidraAslamOff) October 13, 2025

While Sharif and Trump’s interaction caught attention internationally, India’s decision to send only Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh drew criticism from Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Tharoor questioned whether India’s limited representation reflected “strategic restraint or a missed opportunity” at such a high-level forum. In a post on X, he wrote, “Given the galaxy of grandees present, India’s choice could be seen as signalling a preference for strategic distance, which our statements don’t convey.” He also noted that India’s influence on discussions about Gaza’s reconstruction and regional stability may be limited due to protocol access.

India’s presence at the Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza peace summit, at the level of a Minister of State, stands in stark contrast to the heads of state gathered there. Strategic restraint or missed opportunity?



This is no reflection on Kirti Vardhan Singh, whose competence is not in… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Gaza ceasefire on X, praising the release of all hostages and acknowledging the peace efforts of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2025

The summit includes leaders such as Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, UK PM Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit aims to consolidate the Gaza ceasefire, strengthen regional stability, and create a platform for long-term peace, while India’s lower-level representation has sparked debate over its diplomatic impact.