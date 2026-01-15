Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas 'Welcomes' US-Backed Governance Framework

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A senior Hamas leader on Thursday welcomed the formation of a technocratic committee to govern Gaza after the war, saying the move could help consolidate the ceasefire and prevent a return to hostilities.

Egypt, which has been mediating indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, announced the creation of a 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee that will function under the overall supervision of a proposed “Board of Peace”, to be chaired by US President Donald Trump.

‘Step In The Right Direction’: Hamas

Reacting to the announcement, Bassem Naim, a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement, described the initiative as constructive.

“The formation of the committee is a step in the right direction,” Naim said.

“This is crucial for consolidating the ceasefire, preventing a return to war, addressing the catastrophic humanitarian crisis and preparing for comprehensive reconstruction,” he added.

Hamas has exercised full control over public life in Gaza since 2007. The current conflict was triggered by its October 2023 attack on Israel.

Hamas Says It Will Step Aside From Governance

Naim reiterated that Hamas does not seek a role in any future governing authority in Gaza and would confine its involvement to monitoring the governance process.

He said the group was prepared to hand over administrative control of the Gaza Strip to the national transitional committee and to facilitate its work.

“The ball is now in the court of the mediators, the American guarantor and the international community to empower the committee,” Naim said.

He also urged them to counter what he described as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to “stall or obstruct” the next phases of the ceasefire.

Ceasefire Enters Second Stage

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, Gaza has been divided by a so-called “Yellow Line”, separating areas controlled by Hamas from zones under Israeli military authority.

Washington’s top envoy, Steve Witkoff, said on Wednesday that the ceasefire had entered its second stage.

Key elements of this phase include the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the demilitarisation of the territory, including the disarmament of Hamas, and measures to address the humanitarian crisis through faster aid deliveries and reconstruction efforts.

Board Of Peace And Leadership Details

The US-proposed Board of Peace is expected to be led on the ground by Nickolay Mladenov, a Bulgarian diplomat and politician who has recently held talks with Israeli and Palestinian officials.

Mladenov previously served as the United Nations envoy for the Middle East peace process from early 2015 until the end of 2020.

Media reports say President Trump is expected to announce the members of the Board of Peace in the coming days, with the body set to comprise around 15 world leaders.