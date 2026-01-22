Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldFirst US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE

First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE

Zelenskyy said US representatives were monitoring developments after his meeting with Trump before moving ahead with next steps.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said officials from the United States, Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to hold their first trilateral meeting in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday and Saturday, a development he described as better than “no dialogue at all”. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Zelenskyy said the talks were planned after US representatives waited for the outcome of his meeting with US President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy also stated that documents related to ending the war are nearly finalised, raising fresh focus on diplomatic efforts to push negotiations forward.

Zelenskyy said US representatives were monitoring developments after his meeting with Trump before moving ahead with next steps. He added that the US side was heading to Moscow, while his team would engage separately with American representatives, before the three-way format begins in the UAE.

He noted that the UAE meeting may not begin “immediately” and could take time to materialise fully, but reiterated that it has been scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Zelenskyy did not provide details on the level of delegations or the exact format of the discussions.

Kremlin Confirms Putin Meeting

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to meet US representatives on Thursday evening. Separately, US envoy Steven Witkoff said he and Jared Kushner would travel to Moscow on Thursday night and then proceed to Abu Dhabi, where working-group meetings are scheduled.

Zelenskyy described his meeting with Trump as “good” and said the peace-related documents were close to completion. He also said Ukraine expects Russia to show readiness for compromise, stressing that it cannot be only Kyiv asked to make concessions.

The upcoming UAE meeting is being viewed as a notable diplomatic step amid continued uncertainty over the conditions required for any ceasefire or settlement, including issues of territory and security guarantees.

Related Video

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine Davos Summit TRUMP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Modi, Lula Review India-Brazil Partnership; Brazil President Expected In India Soon
Modi, Lula Review India-Brazil Partnership; Brazil President Expected In India Soon
World
‘War Has To End’: Trump After ‘Good’ Meeting With Zelensky At Davos
‘War Has To End’: Trump After ‘Good’ Meeting With Zelensky At Davos
Cities
GRAP-3 Restrictions Removed As AQI Improves In Delhi-NCR
GRAP-3 Restrictions Removed As AQI Improves In Delhi-NCR
Cricket
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget