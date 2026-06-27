First Glimpse: PM Modi Accorded Grand Ceremonial Welcome In Seychelles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi arrived in Seychelles for state visit.

Guest of Honour at Seychelles' golden jubilee National Day.

Modi to hold talks, address Assembly, meet diaspora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day state visit, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome by President Patrick Herminie at Seychelles International Airport.

Modi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon arrival and was welcomed by Herminie along with a high-level delegation. The visit comes at the invitation of the Seychelles President and coincides with the island nation's golden jubilee National Day celebrations.

Guest Of Honour At Golden Jubilee Celebrations

During his visit from June 27 to June 29, Modi will attend Seychelles' National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with President Herminie, address the National Assembly of Seychelles, and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

In his departure statement before leaving India, the prime minister described Seychelles as "a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in the 'Vision MAHASAGAR' and India's shared commitment to the Global South."

Focus On Bilateral Ties And Maritime Cooperation

PM Modi said he was looking forward to discussions with President Herminie to further deepen ties between the two countries.

Here are some glimpses from the warm welcome at the airport in Seychelles. Thankful to the Indian diaspora for the affection. pic.twitter.com/uwxfpER1OV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2026

"Building on the successful State visit of President Herminie to India in February 2026, I look forward to our discussions aimed at further strengthening our enduring friendship. Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," he said.

In a post on X before departure, the prime minister wrote: "Leaving for Seychelles, where I will take part in their National Day celebrations. This year, it is even more special because it is the Golden Jubilee celebrations."

50 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Modi noted that 2026 also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles.

He said the relationship is "rooted in mutual trust, shared democratic values, respect for diversity and deep affinity between our peoples".

During the visit, Modi will also become the first Indian prime minister to address the National Assembly of Seychelles.

He said the opportunity reflects "the strong democratic values and parliamentary traditions that bind the two nations."

Interaction With Indian Community

The prime minister is also expected to meet members of the Indian community in Seychelles.

"I also look forward to interacting with the vibrant Indian community in Seychelles, who have been nurturing the special friendship between India and Seychelles for generations, and serving as a living bridge between the two nations," he said.

Expressing confidence about the outcome of the visit, Modi said, "I am confident that my visit will further deepen the longstanding bonds between the two countries, enhance maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region, and advance our shared vision of a secure, peaceful and prosperous Indian Ocean region."

Indian Armed Forces To Join Celebrations

Officials said a contingent of the Indian armed forces, along with two Indian Navy ships, will participate in Seychelles' National Day celebrations.

Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015. India and Seychelles share longstanding ties based on historical, cultural and people-to-people links.

Officials said Seychelles occupies a significant place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and its commitment to the Global South as a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region.