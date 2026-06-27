Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldFirst Glimpse: PM Modi Accorded Grand Ceremonial Welcome In Seychelles

First Glimpse: PM Modi Accorded Grand Ceremonial Welcome In Seychelles

PM Modi said he was looking forward to discussions with President Herminie to further deepen ties between the two countries.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi arrived in Seychelles for state visit.
  • Guest of Honour at Seychelles' golden jubilee National Day.
  • Modi to hold talks, address Assembly, meet diaspora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day state visit, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome by President Patrick Herminie at Seychelles International Airport.

Modi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon arrival and was welcomed by Herminie along with a high-level delegation. The visit comes at the invitation of the Seychelles President and coincides with the island nation's golden jubilee National Day celebrations.

Guest Of Honour At Golden Jubilee Celebrations

During his visit from June 27 to June 29, Modi will attend Seychelles' National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with President Herminie, address the National Assembly of Seychelles, and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

In his departure statement before leaving India, the prime minister described Seychelles as "a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in the 'Vision MAHASAGAR' and India's shared commitment to the Global South."

Focus On Bilateral Ties And Maritime Cooperation

PM Modi said he was looking forward to discussions with President Herminie to further deepen ties between the two countries.

"Building on the successful State visit of President Herminie to India in February 2026, I look forward to our discussions aimed at further strengthening our enduring friendship. Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," he said.

In a post on X before departure, the prime minister wrote: "Leaving for Seychelles, where I will take part in their National Day celebrations. This year, it is even more special because it is the Golden Jubilee celebrations."

50 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

Modi noted that 2026 also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles.

He said the relationship is "rooted in mutual trust, shared democratic values, respect for diversity and deep affinity between our peoples".

During the visit, Modi will also become the first Indian prime minister to address the National Assembly of Seychelles.

He said the opportunity reflects "the strong democratic values and parliamentary traditions that bind the two nations."

Interaction With Indian Community

The prime minister is also expected to meet members of the Indian community in Seychelles.

"I also look forward to interacting with the vibrant Indian community in Seychelles, who have been nurturing the special friendship between India and Seychelles for generations, and serving as a living bridge between the two nations," he said.

Expressing confidence about the outcome of the visit, Modi said, "I am confident that my visit will further deepen the longstanding bonds between the two countries, enhance maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region, and advance our shared vision of a secure, peaceful and prosperous Indian Ocean region."

Indian Armed Forces To Join Celebrations

Officials said a contingent of the Indian armed forces, along with two Indian Navy ships, will participate in Seychelles' National Day celebrations.

Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015. India and Seychelles share longstanding ties based on historical, cultural and people-to-people links.

Officials said Seychelles occupies a significant place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and its commitment to the Global South as a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region.

Before You Go

Breaking: Washington's Secret Deal Ignites Beirut Fire; Khamenei's Final Journey to Draw 20 Million

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Prime Minister Modi visiting Seychelles?

PM Modi is visiting at the invitation of President Herminie, coinciding with the island nation's golden jubilee National Day celebrations. He will attend as the Guest of Honour.

What activities will PM Modi undertake during his visit?

He will attend National Day celebrations, hold bilateral discussions with President Herminie, and address the National Assembly. He is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora.

What is the significance of the year 2026 for India-Seychelles relations?

The year 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. Their relationship is rooted in mutual trust, shared democratic values, and deep affinity.

How does India view its relationship with Seychelles?

India considers Seychelles a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in its 'Vision MAHASAGAR'. It is also important for India's commitment to the Global South in the Indian Ocean region.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Jun 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Seychelles PM Modi Seychelles Golden Jubilee National Day
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
First Glimpse: PM Modi Accorded Grand Ceremonial Welcome In Seychelles
First Glimpse: PM Modi Accorded Grand Ceremonial Welcome In Seychelles
World
Small Aircraft Crashes Into Beijing's 109-Storey Skyscraper; Video Shows Debris Raining Down
Watch: Debris Rain Down After Small Aircraft Crashes Into Beijing's Tallest Skyscraper
World
Eight Militants Killed In Two Security Operations In Pakistan's Balochistan, Army Says
Eight Militants Killed In Two Security Operations In Pakistan's Balochistan, Army Says
World
Harvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing
Harvey Weinstein's California Rape Conviction Upheld, 16-Year Sentence Vacated For Resentencing
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Washington's Secret Deal Ignites Beirut Fire; Khamenei's Final Journey to Draw 20 Million
CITY ALERT: Chaos in Mumbai’s Malad Mall After ₹1 Sale Announcement Triggers Massive Crowd Rush
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Bank Staff Under Scanner as Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies Further
CRIME UPDATE: Siya's Parents Questioned as Police Deepen Probe into Ketan Murder Conspiracy Case
POLITICAL UPDATE: RCP Singh Meets Nitish Kumar Amid JDU Rift, Supporters Allege Leaders Blocked Access
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget