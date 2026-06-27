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English NewsNewsWorldTrump's India Visit Likely Early Next Year, Trade Deal 'On The Last Inches': Marco Rubio

Trump's India Visit Likely Early Next Year, Trade Deal 'On The Last Inches': Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expects to visit India later this year to prepare for President Donald Trump's proposed visit in early 2027.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Secretary Rubio preparing Trump's India visit next year.
  • Bilateral trade agreement between US, India nearing completion.
  • US-India ties strong, leaders' rapport deepens cooperation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the Donald Trump administration is working towards a visit by the US President to India in the early part of next year, while also signalling that a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries is nearing completion.

In an exclusive interview with news agency IANS at the White House, Rubio said he plans to travel to India before the end of this year to lay the groundwork for Trump's visit.

"I look forward to returning myself before the end of the year and setting up a Presidential visit in the early parts of next year," Rubio said.

When asked if Trump's visit could take place next year, he replied, "We're hoping. That's what we're working towards sometime early next year to have the President come."

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Trump-Modi Relationship Is 'Going Fantastic'

Rubio described India-US ties as being on a strong footing following the recent meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

"I think it's going fantastic. I mean, it's very strong," he said. "We had a great meeting with the Prime Minister. The President did at the G7."

He also emphasised the close personal rapport between the two leaders.

"India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn't be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy," Rubio said.

Trade Deal 'On The Last Inches'

Expressing optimism over ongoing trade negotiations, Rubio said the two countries are close to finalising a bilateral trade agreement.

"We're hoping to finalise a trade deal. We're on the last inches of getting it done, and it's very positive," he said.

Rubio added that Washington is looking forward to another meeting of the Quad leaders in the near future.

"We look forward to re-engaging again in another Quad meeting very soon," he said.

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Expanding Strategic Partnership

President Trump last visited India in February 2020, when he attended the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad alongside Prime Minister Modi before holding bilateral talks in New Delhi.

Since returning to office, Trump and Modi have remained in regular contact as India and the United States deepen cooperation in areas including trade, defence, technology and the Indo-Pacific.

The two countries are also members of the Quad grouping, along with Japan and Australia, with the four partners expanding collaboration on regional security, critical technologies, resilient supply chains and maritime security. Both governments have repeatedly described the India-US partnership as one of the defining strategic relationships of the 21st century.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is US President Donald Trump expected to visit India?

The Trump administration is working towards a visit by President Trump to India in the early part of next year. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to travel to India before year-end to prepare for it.

What is the current status of the US-India bilateral trade agreement?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is optimistic that the two countries are close to finalizing a trade agreement. He stated they are

How does US Secretary of State Marco Rubio characterize the relationship between India and the United States?

Rubio described the India-US ties as

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump PM Modi US India Ties United STates Marco Rubio US India Trade Deal
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