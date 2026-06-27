Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aircraft identified; cause and casualties currently remain unknown.

A small aircraft appeared to crash into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, the 109-storey CITIC Tower, popularly known as China Zun, on Friday afternoon, sending debris falling from the building and prompting an emergency response.

Videos circulating on social media showed pieces of debris dropping from the skyscraper, while images also appeared to show part of the aircraft's tail lodged near the building and a taxi with a shattered window below.

BREAKING: A small plane has crashed into the tallest building in Beijing, China causing debris to fall down the side of the building. pic.twitter.com/x07xJ84We5 — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) June 26, 2026

Building Evacuated

According to CNN, people inside the tower were evacuated following the incident and gathered outside the main entrance as emergency personnel responded.

Fire trucks, police vehicles and an ambulance were seen at the scene, while authorities cordoned off the area.

VIDEO | Beijing, China: Small aircraft crashes into Beijing's tallest skyscraper



Source: AFP/PTI (Only to be used in India) pic.twitter.com/nPAILbXS9i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2026

CNN reported that it had contacted local authorities and the listed owner of the aircraft for further information.

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Aircraft Identified

Based on images of the aircraft's registration number circulating online, the aircraft appeared to be a domestically manufactured Sunward SA 60L Aurora, a light sport aircraft reportedly operated by a local general aviation company.

Unverified flight data shared online by flight tracking platform Flightradar24 suggested the aircraft had followed an unusual flight path before the crash.

Cause, Casualties Not Yet Known

Officials have not yet disclosed what caused the aircraft to hit the skyscraper, and there was no immediate confirmation of casualties or injuries.

The incident occurred in Beijing, where authorities enforce strict restrictions on airspace, including a ban on unauthorised drone operations under regulations that came into effect on May 1.