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English NewsNewsWorldSmall Aircraft Crashes Into Beijing's 109-Storey Skyscraper; Video Shows Debris Raining Down

Small Aircraft Crashes Into Beijing's 109-Storey Skyscraper; Video Shows Debris Raining Down

A small aircraft crashed into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, the 109-storey China Zun Tower, on Friday. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the incident or report any casualties.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aircraft identified; cause and casualties currently remain unknown.

A small aircraft appeared to crash into Beijing's tallest skyscraper, the 109-storey CITIC Tower, popularly known as China Zun, on Friday afternoon, sending debris falling from the building and prompting an emergency response.

Videos circulating on social media showed pieces of debris dropping from the skyscraper, while images also appeared to show part of the aircraft's tail lodged near the building and a taxi with a shattered window below.

Building Evacuated

According to CNN, people inside the tower were evacuated following the incident and gathered outside the main entrance as emergency personnel responded.

Fire trucks, police vehicles and an ambulance were seen at the scene, while authorities cordoned off the area.

CNN reported that it had contacted local authorities and the listed owner of the aircraft for further information. 

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Aircraft Identified

Based on images of the aircraft's registration number circulating online, the aircraft appeared to be a domestically manufactured Sunward SA 60L Aurora, a light sport aircraft reportedly operated by a local general aviation company.

Unverified flight data shared online by flight tracking platform Flightradar24 suggested the aircraft had followed an unusual flight path before the crash.

Cause, Casualties Not Yet Known

Officials have not yet disclosed what caused the aircraft to hit the skyscraper, and there was no immediate confirmation of casualties or injuries.

The incident occurred in Beijing, where authorities enforce strict restrictions on airspace, including a ban on unauthorised drone operations under regulations that came into effect on May 1.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any confirmed casualties or injuries?

Officials have not yet disclosed what caused the aircraft to hit the skyscraper. There was no immediate confirmation of casualties or injuries.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Beijing China Beijing Plane Crash
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