A car-ramming attack occurred at the Berlin Pride parade, leaving one person dead and at least 29 injured. Authorities suspect it was motivated by Islamist extremist ideology.
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Berlin LGBTQ+ Pride Attack: Authorities Suspect Islamist Terror; 1 Dead, 29 Injured
German authorities said the deadly Berlin Pride car-ramming that killed one and injured at least 29 was likely an Islamist terror attack. Police are searching for suspect Abdul Ballout.
- Berlin Pride attack: one dead, 29 injured, suspect sought.
- Authorities identify Abdul Ballout, 21, linked to Islamist extremism.
- Suspect at large; investigators probe possible accomplices.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at the Berlin LGBTQ+ Pride parade?
Who is the primary suspect in the attack?
Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Abdul Ballout, who is linked to Berlin's
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