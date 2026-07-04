EXCLUSIVE | PoK Protesters Seek India's Help Amid Food Blockade, Back Reunification

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PoK faces severe food crisis; leaders appeal to India.

Massive crowds overtly demand reunification with India and Jammu.

Pakistani forces fired on protestors; defiance grows despite denial.

On the 26th day of continuous protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), prominent protest organiser Sardar Aman Khan highlighted that the Pakistani administration has cut off essential food supplies to PoK for the last three weeks, causing a severe humanitarian and food shortage. Seeking immediate help from India, Aman Khan made a desperate appeal to the people of Jammu’s Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, and Doda regions for assistance. Apart from seeking help to address the food shortage, Sardar Aman Khan also dropped a major hint regarding reunification.





The Historic Call For Reunification With India

When he asked the massive gathering whether they should move towards the Line of Control (LoC), the crowd of nearly 80,000 people assembled at the Rawalakot Eidgah ground erupted with a resounding "Yes." This massive, unified public stance marks an unprecedented, overt call by the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to dismantle the existing borders and seek a future reunited with Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India. Khan further warned the Pakistani establishment that if it responds to the public's basic demands with bullets, the people of PoK have plenty of alternative paths forward.

Pre-Dawn Crackdown: Security Forces Open Fire On Demonstrators

On Saturday, Pakistani security forces opened fire on demonstrators during Fajr (dawn) prayers in an attempt to dismantle the sit-in. Visuals emerging from the Rawalakot Eidgah ground clearly show Pakistani Rangers and PoK police firing at protesters at around 4:30 AM. This crackdown comes just a day before a mega protest called across PoK to mark one month of state repression and violence.

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Defiance Grows Despite Injuries And Official Denials

While at least 11 people were injured in the firing, the Rawalakot Eidgah ground remains jam-packed on its 26th day. Defiant protesters continue to beat drums, chant slogans, and issue stern warnings to Islamabad ahead of tomorrow's region-wide agitation. Another key organiser, Khwaja Mehran, urged the PoK diaspora living abroad to take to the streets tomorrow to protest against the atrocities allegedly committed by the Pakistan Army.

Meanwhile, despite the photo and video evidence of the crackdown, the local PoK police issued a statement denying any firing in the morning, claiming that such rumours are being spread to destabilise the region. Additionally, massive rallies led by women were held today to protest against the alleged wrongful arrest of activist Shaukat Nawaz Mir.

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