EAM Jaishankar To Begin Six-Nation Diplomatic Tour Starting July 5

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EAM Jaishankar begins six-nation tour covering Gulf, US, EU.

Gulf visit aims to enhance ties, discuss regional developments.

Minister will launch India's UNSC bid, attend EU meeting.

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-nation tour of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Belgium and the US beginning Sunday.

Jaishankar's visit to the four Gulf nations from July 5 to 10 comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in the region following the peace agreement between the US and Iran.

After concluding his engagements in the Gulf nations, he will travel to New York to launch on July 13 India's official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure for 2028-29, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In the last leg of his trip, Jaishankar will visit Brussels to participate in the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5 to 10," the MEA said.

"During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership," it said.

The MEA said the visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations with the four countries and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

"The external affairs minister will thereafter visit New York to launch on 13 July India's official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29," it said.

"He will then attend the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14 and 15," the MEA said in a statement.

The TTC was unveiled in 2022 to facilitate exchange of critical technologies related to an array of domains including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors and cybersecurity.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)