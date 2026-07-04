S Jaishankar will embark on a six-nation tour, visiting Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Belgium, and the US. His trip begins on Sunday, July 5.
EAM Jaishankar To Begin Six-Nation Diplomatic Tour Starting July 5
Jaishankar's visit to the four Gulf nations from July 5 to 10 comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in the region following the peace agreement between the US and Iran.
- EAM Jaishankar begins six-nation tour covering Gulf, US, EU.
- Gulf visit aims to enhance ties, discuss regional developments.
- Minister will launch India's UNSC bid, attend EU meeting.
New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-nation tour of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Belgium and the US beginning Sunday.
Jaishankar's visit to the four Gulf nations from July 5 to 10 comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in the region following the peace agreement between the US and Iran.
After concluding his engagements in the Gulf nations, he will travel to New York to launch on July 13 India's official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure for 2028-29, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
In the last leg of his trip, Jaishankar will visit Brussels to participate in the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting.
"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5 to 10," the MEA said.
"During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership," it said.
The MEA said the visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations with the four countries and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.
"The external affairs minister will thereafter visit New York to launch on 13 July India's official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29," it said.
"He will then attend the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting and interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts in Brussels on July 14 and 15," the MEA said in a statement.
The TTC was unveiled in 2022 to facilitate exchange of critical technologies related to an array of domains including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors and cybersecurity.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which countries will External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visit on his upcoming tour?
What is the purpose of EAM Jaishankar's visit to the Gulf nations?
During his visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, he will focus on enhancing bilateral relations. He will also exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.
Why is Minister Jaishankar visiting New York?
In New York on July 13, Minister Jaishankar will launch India's official campaign for a UN Security Council tenure for 2028-29.
What is the reason for Jaishankar's trip to Brussels?
He will attend the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting in Brussels on July 14 and 15. The TTC was established to facilitate critical technology exchange.