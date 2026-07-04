Shehbaz Sharif Calls US-Iran Mediation 'Difficult', Praises Pakistan's Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan PM described US-Iran mediation as very difficult.

Army Chief, Deputy PM played pivotal roles in mediation.

Pakistan, other nations, facilitated interim US-Iran peace agreement.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday described the mediation process between the United States and Iran as a "very difficult" and "complicated" undertaking, while expressing hope that the two countries would move towards lasting peace.

Speaking in an interview with Turkey's state broadcaster TRT in Istanbul, Sharif said Pakistan was honoured to have played a mediating role between the two sides.

"It has been a great honour to play the role of mediator to bring truce between the US and Iran. It was a very novel undertaking, but also a very difficult and complicated task," Sharif said.

Visit To Turkey Follows Tehran Trip

Sharif began his official visit to Turkey on Friday after attending the funeral of slain Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

According to a statement issued by his office, Sharif recalled Khamenei's contributions to Islam and "paid rich tribute" to the Ayatollah, saying he had guided the Iranian nation for decades with "remarkable wisdom and sagacity."

'We Were Honest And Sincere'

Speaking about Pakistan's role in the mediation process, Sharif said Islamabad remained honest and sincere with both Iran and the United States, describing Iran as a "brotherly and neighbourly" country.

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He also praised Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for what he described as a pivotal contribution to the negotiations.

"He was in touch with Iran and the US. He worked through the nights burning his midnight oil and untiringly," Sharif said.

Sharif also acknowledged that the talks faced several difficult moments.

"There were moments when it felt like everything will fall through. But we did not lose hope and remained consistent," he said.

He also commended Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for his role in the mediation efforts.

Interim Peace Deal Signed In June

According to Sharif, Pakistan, along with Turkey, Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, played a central role in facilitating mediation between Iran and the United States.

The diplomatic efforts culminated in the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, an interim peace agreement aimed at ending the conflict between the two countries.

The war had begun on February 28, triggering a wider regional conflict, while the interim agreement was eventually signed on June 17 after prolonged negotiations over its terms.

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