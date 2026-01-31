PM Modi To Visit Punjab On Feb 1, Rename Adampur Airport After Guru Ravidas

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi To Visit Punjab On Feb 1, Rename Adampur Airport After Guru Ravidas

On February 1, PM Modi will visit Punjab to rename Adampur Airport as 'Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport' honoring the saint's 649th birth anniversary.

By : ANI | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on February 1 (Sunday). As per the offical release, at around 3:45 PM, the Prime Minister will visit Adampur airport, where he will unveil the new name of the Airport as 'Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, Adampur. He will also inaugurate the Terminal Building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana, Punjab.

On the occasion of the 649th Birth Anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji, the renaming of Adampur Airport honours the revered saint and social reformer whose teachings of equality, compassion, and human dignity continue to inspire India's social ethos.

Further advancing aviation infrastructure in the state, the Terminal Building, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Halwara Airport, will establish a new gateway for the State, serving Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland. Located in the Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station.

The earlier airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small-size aircrafts. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger aircraft, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara, which has a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircraft.
Aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of sustainable and environmentally responsible development, the terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and the use of recycled water for landscaping.

The architectural design reflects Punjab's rich cultural heritage, offering passengers a distinctive and regionally inspired travel experience.
Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party's Punjab President Sunil Jakhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dera Ballan on February 1, calling it a significant visit that reflects the Prime Minister's respect for Guru Ravidas and the sentiments of the people of Punjab.
Jakhar said the Prime Minister's visit is taking place on a special day when the Union Budget is also being presented, underscoring the importance the Prime Minister attaches to faith and reverence. He described the visit as a message of affection and respect for Punjab and urged leaders of other political parties not to view it through a political lens.

He urged that the Prime Minister's visit be viewed through the lens of faith, reverence, and respect, rather than political gain. Jakhar said that the renaming of Adampur Airport as Guru Ravidas Airport had already been announced, and the Prime Minister will now formally implement it during his visit. He added that Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Dera and pay his respects there.
According to Jakhar, the move reflects respect for a community which, he claimed, was sidelined or misunderstood by the Congress, and should be seen as an inclusive gesture towards society as a whole. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on February 1?

Prime Minister Modi will visit Punjab on February 1 to unveil the new name of Adampur airport as 'Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, Adampur' and inaugurate the Terminal Building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana.

Why is Adampur Airport being renamed?

Adampur Airport is being renamed 'Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, Adampur' to honor the 649th Birth Anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji, recognizing his teachings of equality and compassion.

What are the features of the new Terminal Building at Halwara Airport?

The new terminal at Halwara Airport is designed with green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, and a longer runway to accommodate larger aircraft like the A320.

What is the significance of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Dera Ballan?

The visit to Dera Ballan on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Ji's birth anniversary reflects the Prime Minister's respect for the saint and the sentiments of the people of Punjab.

Published at : 31 Jan 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
