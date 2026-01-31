Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister

Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra's First Woman Deputy Chief Minister

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also attended the ceremony at Lok Bhavan. 

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sunetra Pawar on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, becoming the first woman to hold the post. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan and was attended by several senior leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chhagan Bhujbal and NCP leader Praful Patel. Visuals from the venue showed Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat arriving at Lok Bhavan along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the ceremony.

Ajit Pawar Death, Leadership Shift

Earlier in the day, Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected leader of the legislative party of the NCP faction led by the late Ajit Pawar, formally paving the way for her elevation to the deputy chief minister’s post. Ajit Pawar died earlier this week after a small aircraft crashed near an airstrip in Baramati town during its second attempt to land following a go-around. Two pilots, a flight attendant and Ajit Pawar’s security officer were also killed in the crash. The cause of the accident remains unclear, and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the civil aviation ministry, is probing the incident.

NCP Split, Merger Talks Intensify

In 2023, Ajit Pawar, along with several NCP MLAs, joined Maharashtra’s Mahayuti coalition government comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. The move resulted in a split within the NCP, with one faction backing Ajit Pawar and the other aligning with party founder Sharad Pawar. Despite the division, the two NCP factions recently contested the municipal elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad together, signalling a possible thaw in relations. Sunetra Pawar’s elevation comes amid ongoing talks between the two groups over a potential merger.

Electoral Loss, Merger Signals Emerge

Sunetra Pawar had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Baramati as the candidate of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction but was defeated by her sister-in-law Supriya Sule of the Sharad Pawar-led group. She was later elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2024. Earlier on Saturday, Sharad Pawar said he was unaware of Sunetra Pawar’s decision to accept the deputy chief minister’s post. He also confirmed that Ajit Pawar had been keen on reuniting the two NCP factions, indicating that efforts toward a merger were already underway.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who became Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and made history?

Sunetra Pawar took oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

What event led to Sunetra Pawar's elevation to Deputy Chief Minister?

Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected leader of the NCP faction led by the late Ajit Pawar, paving the way for her appointment.

What recent electoral contest did Sunetra Pawar participate in?

Sunetra Pawar contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Baramati but was defeated by Supriya Sule.

What is the current status of the two NCP factions?

The two NCP factions, one supporting Ajit Pawar and the other Sharad Pawar, are reportedly in talks for a potential merger.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
