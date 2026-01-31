Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister

Ajit Pawar Death, Leadership Shift
Earlier in the day, Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected leader of the legislative party of the NCP faction led by the late Ajit Pawar, formally paving the way for her elevation to the deputy chief minister’s post. Ajit Pawar died earlier this week after a small aircraft crashed near an airstrip in Baramati town during its second attempt to land following a go-around. Two pilots, a flight attendant and Ajit Pawar’s security officer were also killed in the crash. The cause of the accident remains unclear, and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the civil aviation ministry, is probing the incident.
NCP Split, Merger Talks Intensify
In 2023, Ajit Pawar, along with several NCP MLAs, joined Maharashtra’s Mahayuti coalition government comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde. The move resulted in a split within the NCP, with one faction backing Ajit Pawar and the other aligning with party founder Sharad Pawar. Despite the division, the two NCP factions recently contested the municipal elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad together, signalling a possible thaw in relations. Sunetra Pawar’s elevation comes amid ongoing talks between the two groups over a potential merger.