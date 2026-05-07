Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldEAM Jaishankar calls on Surinamese President, pushes deeper bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar calls on Surinamese President, pushes deeper bilateral cooperation

Paramaribo, May 6 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Suriname President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and and said that the two nations stand committed to realising the "full potential" of the bilateral tie.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 May 2026 12:57 AM (IST)

Paramaribo, May 6 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Suriname President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and and said that the two nations stand committed to realising the "full potential" of the bilateral ties.

Jaishankar is in Suriname on the second leg of his nine-day, three-nation visit.

"Pleased to call on President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons of Suriname this afternoon. Conveyed warm greetings from India to the Government and people of Suriname. Our two nations are committed to realize the full potential of the deep and longstanding relationship," he said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the Indian and the Surinamese delegations engaged in a comprehensive review of bilateral ties in the Joint Commission Meeting.

In a separate social media post, Jaishankar said that the meeting covered trade, digital and investment, defence and energy, development assistance and capacity building, health and mobility, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

"Confident that the outcomes of our deliberations today will further deepen and diversify our ties," he said.

The external affairs minister also met his counterpart Melvin Bouva, with whom he engaged in a "warm and open conversation".

Earlier in the day, the minister paid tribute at the Baba and Mai monument, representative of the first Hindustanis who came to Suriname. He also paid respects at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Central Paramaribo.

Before arriving in Suriname, Jaishankar was in Jamaica.

Trinidad and Tobago is the next stop of his three-nation trip, aimed at further strengthening India's strategic and cultural ties with the Caribbean nations. PTI GRS GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BIG POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT: TVK moves closer to government formation in Tamil Nadu

Published at : 07 May 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 07 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
EAM Jaishankar calls on Surinamese President, pushes deeper bilateral cooperation
EAM Jaishankar calls on Surinamese President, pushes deeper bilateral cooperation
World
UK Faces ‘Constitutional Shock’ As Nationalists Gain Ground
UK Faces ‘Constitutional Shock’ As Nationalists Gain Ground
World
Israel-Lebanon Talks Resume, But Fighting Persists
Israel-Lebanon Talks Resume, But Fighting Persists
World
US Navy Disables Iranian Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman Over ‘Blockade Violation’
US Navy Disables Iranian Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman Over ‘Blockade Violation’
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Election: बंगाल में बदलाव के बीच बांग्लादेश के बयान ने बढ़ाया सियासी तापमान !|ABPLIVE
Tamil Nadu Election: कौन है ये ‘ऑटो वाला’ विधायक? जीत के बाद तमिलनाडु की राजनीति में मचा हड़कंप !
BIG POLITICAL DEVELOPMENT: TVK moves closer to government formation in Tamil Nadu
INDIA BLOC MOVE: SP chief to extend support amid Bengal political developments
BIG BREAKING: Post-election violence continues across West Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget