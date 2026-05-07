EAM Jaishankar calls on Surinamese President, pushes deeper bilateral cooperation

Paramaribo, May 6 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Suriname President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons and and said that the two nations stand committed to realising the "full potential" of the bilateral ties.

Jaishankar is in Suriname on the second leg of his nine-day, three-nation visit.

"Pleased to call on President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons of Suriname this afternoon. Conveyed warm greetings from India to the Government and people of Suriname. Our two nations are committed to realize the full potential of the deep and longstanding relationship," he said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the Indian and the Surinamese delegations engaged in a comprehensive review of bilateral ties in the Joint Commission Meeting.

In a separate social media post, Jaishankar said that the meeting covered trade, digital and investment, defence and energy, development assistance and capacity building, health and mobility, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

"Confident that the outcomes of our deliberations today will further deepen and diversify our ties," he said.

The external affairs minister also met his counterpart Melvin Bouva, with whom he engaged in a "warm and open conversation".

Earlier in the day, the minister paid tribute at the Baba and Mai monument, representative of the first Hindustanis who came to Suriname. He also paid respects at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Central Paramaribo.

Before arriving in Suriname, Jaishankar was in Jamaica.

Trinidad and Tobago is the next stop of his three-nation trip, aimed at further strengthening India's strategic and cultural ties with the Caribbean nations. PTI GRS GRS GRS

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