HomeNewsWorld‘Should Get Nobel Peace Prize’: Trump At UNGA Reiterates He Ended ‘Unendable’ Wars, Including India-Pak Conflict

‘Should Get Nobel Peace Prize’: Trump At UNGA Reiterates He Ended ‘Unendable’ Wars, Including India-Pak Conflict

At the UNGA, President Trump claimed to have ended seven "unendable" wars, including conflicts involving India-Pakistan. He suggested he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 09:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump claimed he had ended seven “unendable” wars in just seven months of his presidency. Trump told world leaders, “In just 7 months, I have ended 7 unendable wars. They said they were unendable, some were going for 31 years, one was 36 years. I ended 7 wars and in all cases they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed.”

He listed conflicts he claimed to have resolved, including those involving Cambodia and Thailand, Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each one of these achievements. But for me, the real prize will be the sons and daughters who live to grow up with their mothers and fathers because millions of people are no longer being killed in endless and unglorious wars. What I care about is not winning prizes, it’s saving lives. We saved millions and millions of lives with the seven wars. And we have others that we’re working on…” he said.

Trump's India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim

Trump reiterated his claim of having mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May, following a military standoff. Despite his assertions, India has consistently maintained that the truce was achieved through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, without any third-party involvement.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed this position in a recent interview with Al Jazeera, stating, “India never agreed to any third-party mediation. We don’t mind third-party involvement, but India has categorically been stating it’s a bilateral matter.”

Since announcing the truce on May 10 via social media, Trump has repeatedly cited this achievement in speeches and public addresses, including at the UNGA session on Tuesday.

Trump Criticises UN

Trump also criticised the UN for not taking a more active role in resolving conflicts, stating, “It’s too bad I had to do these things instead of the UN doing them, and sadly, the UN did not try to help in any of them. I ended seven wars, dealt with leaders of each and every nation but did not even receive a phone call from the UN.”

He added some humour about technical mishaps during his visit, referring to a halted escalator and a broken teleprompter: “All I got from the UN was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle. If the First Lady (Melania Trump) wasn’t in a great shape, she would have fallen. But she’s in a great shape. We are both in a good shape.”

 

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 09:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Pakistan INDIA India Pakistan Conflict India -Pakistan Ceasefire
