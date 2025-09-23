Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'China, India Primary Funders, But Even NATO Countries...': Trump Blasts Europe For Funding Russia's War

At the UN, Trump criticised European energy dependence on Russia, threatening tariffs if peace talks fail. He claimed the Ukraine war wouldn't have happened under his leadership and dismissed the UN's effectiveness.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 09:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At the 80th United Nations General Assembly, US President Donald Trump delivered a wide-ranging address, sharply criticising both global powers and the UN while highlighting his own diplomatic achievements.

Trump warned European countries over their continued purchase of Russian energy, suggesting it prolongs the conflict in Ukraine. “They’re funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?” he said. The president also threatened to impose “a very strong round of powerful tariffs” on Russia if President Vladimir Putin does not engage in peace talks to end the war.

China, India Primary Funders, But Even NATO Countries Haven’t Cut Off Russian Energy: Trump

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products, which as you know I found out about two weeks ago and I wasn't happy. Think of it, they're funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one? In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs which would stop the bloodshed, I believe, very quickly. But for those tariffs to be effective, European nations, all of you are gathered here right now, would have to join us in adopting the exact same measures,” he remarked.

Trump reiterated that the Russia-Ukraine conflict “should have been a quick little skirmish,” asserting that had he been president from 2021-2025, Russia’s invasion “never would have happened.”

He did not spare the United Nations from criticism, questioning its effectiveness in resolving global conflicts. “I’ve always said the U.N. has such tremendous, tremendous potential. But it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential,” he said. “For the most part, at least for now, all they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter. It’s empty words and empty words don’t solve war,” according to the Associated Press.

Trump Calls for Immediate Release of Hostages in Gaza

Turning to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, Trump urged Hamas to release all hostages, living and dead, immediately. “Just release the hostages now,” he said, emphasising that partial releases are inadequate. He also criticised European nations recognising a Palestinian state, labelling it a reward for the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel.

Trump said, “As if to encourage continued conflict, some in this body seek to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state. This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7th. But instead of giving in to Hamas as ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: release the hostages now.”

'Golden Age Of America': Trump Gloats About His Administration

Throughout his remarks, Trump highlighted America’s economic and military strength. “One year ago, our country was in deep trouble. But today, just eight months into my administration, we are the hottest country anywhere in the world, and there is no other country even close. America is blessed with the strongest economy, the strongest borders, the strongest military, the strongest friendships, and the strongest spirit of any nation on the face of the earth. This is indeed the golden age of America.”

“We are rapidly reversing the economic calamity we inherited from the previous administration, including ruinous price increases and record-setting inflation like we’ve never had before. Under my leadership, energy costs are down, gasoline prices are down, grocery prices are down, mortgage rates are down, and inflation has been defeated,” he added.

Trump Calls Iran World’s Leading ‘Sponsor of Terror’

Trump outlined his engagement with Iran, claiming he sent a letter pledging “full cooperation” in return for Iran suspending its nuclear programme. He alleged the regime continued threatening regional stability and cited Operation Midnight Hammer, in which US forces struck Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, noting that “many of Iran’s former military commanders are no longer with us.”

He remarked, “The world’s leading ‘sponsor of terror’ cannot be allowed to possess the most dangerous weapon.”

Throughout the address, Trump contrasted his administration’s achievements with the Biden administration, reiterating his 2024 campaign points. He highlighted a surge in foreign investments, amounting to $17 trillion in just eight months, and asserted that the US is “the best country on Earth to do business.”

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 08:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Donald Trump Middle East Conflict Hamas Europe US Breaking News UN Russia Ukraine War Russian Energy UN General Assembly ABP Live US Foreign Policy Gaza Hostages US Economy Donald Trump. Operation Midnight Hammer UNGA 2025 Iran Nuclear Program Global Conflicts
Read more
