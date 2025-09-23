Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has expressed support for fast bowler Haris Rauf following his controversial ‘6-0’ gesture during the Asia Cup match against India on Sunday. The incident occurred amid on-field tension between Rauf and Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. The gesture has been interpreted by many as referencing Pakistan’s unverified claim of shooting down six Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.

Resharing a post by Ayab Ahmed, a columnist for Pakistan’s Daily Times, Khawaja Asif wrote in Urdu: “Haris Rauf is treating them right. Keep it up. Cricket matches keep happening… but 6-0 will not be forgotten by India until the Judgement Day, and the world will remember it too”.

Source: X/@KhawajaMAsif

Ahmed also posted a second video showing Rauf mimicking aircraft being shot down, commenting, “Haris Rauf bringing Bharat back to its senses!” along with a Pakistani flag and a grinning emoji.

Operation Sindoor: IAF Dismisses Pakistan Claim Over Downed Jets

Pakistan’s assertion of downing six Indian fighter jets has not been independently verified, and the government has provided no supporting evidence. Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, stated in August that Pakistan lost six of its military aircraft during the conflict. He elaborated that five fighter jets and a large aircraft, potentially a surveillance plane, were neutralised at a distance of 300 km, marking what he called the “largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill.”

The IAF chief added that India’s airstrikes also damaged a surveillance plane and “a few United States-made F-16” fighters stationed at two air bases in southeastern Pakistan. The Indian Air Force chief noted that Pakistan requested a ceasefire after realising further conflict would result in heavier losses.

The conflict between India and Pakistan in early May, lasting nearly 100 hours, marked the first major military engagement since the 1971 war. The confrontation followed Pakistani retaliation to Indian airstrikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which were themselves in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India has maintained that the assault, which killed 26 people, mostly civilians, was carried out by terrorists sponsored and backed by Pakistan’s The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.