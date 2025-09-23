Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash

'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash

Following Haris Rauf's controversial gesture during the Asia Cup, seemingly referencing Pakistan's unverified claim of shooting down six Indian jets, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif voiced support.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 06:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has expressed support for fast bowler Haris Rauf following his controversial ‘6-0’ gesture during the Asia Cup match against India on Sunday. The incident occurred amid on-field tension between Rauf and Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. The gesture has been interpreted by many as referencing Pakistan’s unverified claim of shooting down six Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.

Resharing a post by Ayab Ahmed, a columnist for Pakistan’s Daily Times, Khawaja Asif wrote in Urdu: “Haris Rauf is treating them right. Keep it up. Cricket matches keep happening… but 6-0 will not be forgotten by India until the Judgement Day, and the world will remember it too”.

Source: X/@KhawajaMAsif
Source: X/@KhawajaMAsif

Ahmed also posted a second video showing Rauf mimicking aircraft being shot down, commenting, “Haris Rauf bringing Bharat back to its senses!” along with a Pakistani flag and a grinning emoji.

Operation Sindoor: IAF Dismisses Pakistan Claim Over Downed Jets

Pakistan’s assertion of downing six Indian fighter jets has not been independently verified, and the government has provided no supporting evidence. Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, stated in August that Pakistan lost six of its military aircraft during the conflict. He elaborated that five fighter jets and a large aircraft, potentially a surveillance plane, were neutralised at a distance of 300 km, marking what he called the “largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill.”

The IAF chief added that India’s airstrikes also damaged a surveillance plane and “a few United States-made F-16” fighters stationed at two air bases in southeastern Pakistan. The Indian Air Force chief noted that Pakistan requested a ceasefire after realising further conflict would result in heavier losses.

The conflict between India and Pakistan in early May, lasting nearly 100 hours, marked the first major military engagement since the 1971 war. The confrontation followed Pakistani retaliation to Indian airstrikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which were themselves in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India has maintained that the assault, which killed 26 people, mostly civilians, was carried out by terrorists sponsored and backed by Pakistan’s The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 06:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khawaja Asif Haris Rauf Pakistan Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
National Film Awards 2025 Live: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
National Film Awards 2025 Live: SRK Wins First National Award, Mohanlal Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
World
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
'Treating India Right': Pakistan Defence Minister Backs Haris Rauf’s Controversial Gesture In Asia Cup Clash
Cities
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Business
Dalal Street Nearly Flat As Rupee Hits Record Low, Sensex Closes Near 82,100
Dalal Street Nearly Flat As Rupee Hits Record Low, Sensex Closes Near 82,100
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget