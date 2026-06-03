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HomeNewsWorldWH Correspondents' Association dinner on July 24; Trump to attend

WH Correspondents' Association dinner on July 24; Trump to attend

Washington, Jun 2 (PTI): The White House Correspondents' Association dinner, which had to be put off due to an assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, will now be held on July 2.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 12:21 AM (IST)

Washington, Jun 2 (PTI): The White House Correspondents' Association dinner, which had to be put off due to an assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, will now be held on July 24.

The White House Correspondents' Association President Weijia Jiang made the announcement on Tuesday.

Trump announced on Truth Social that the dinner will be hosted at The Waldorf Astoria, which was built by him. “We will not allow an act of violence to have the last word, especially during a year when we are reflecting on America 250 and everything we stand for,” Weijia said in a post on X.

President Trump, First Lady Melania, Vice President J D Vance and a host of cabinet ministers had to be evacuated from the Washington Hilton on April 25 after an armed man opened fire in the hotel as the dinner got underway.

“In a sign of Strength and Fortitude, it was just announced that The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which violently ended rather abruptly on April 25th, will be rescheduled to July 24th,” Trump said.

“This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling,” the US President said.

Trump said he has accepted the invitation to speak at the event.

“I don’t know whether or not I will give the same rather nasty statements, at least as it concerns certain people, but we will soon find out. In any event, it will be a “HOT” ticket! Interestingly, the location will be The Waldorf Astoria, on Pennsylvania Avenue, a Building and Ballroom that I built,” Trump said. PTI SKU AMS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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