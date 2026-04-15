California Assembly adopts resolution on Vaisakhi, US lawmakers extend greetings

Washington, Apr 15 (PTI): California Assembly has adopted a resolution recognising Vaisakhi as one of the most significant days for Sikh Americans and encouraging people of the state to take part in its celebration.

The resolution, moved by California Assembly member Jasmeet Kaur Bains, received support from 76 members of the 80-member House and adopted on Monday, on the eve of Vaisakhi.

“To Sikh communities throughout California celebrating Vaisakhi, Jen and I send our best wishes for a joyful new year and abundant spring harvest. Vaisakhi diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan, California,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a post on X.

“Resolved by the Assembly of the State of California, That the Assembly recognises this year’s Vaisakhi celebration on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, and encourages Californians to take part in this joyous day of celebration; and be it further.

“Resolved, That the Assembly observes Vaisakhi as one of the most significant days for Sikh Americans and Sikh history and in observance of Vaisakhi, expresses its deepest respect for all who observe and celebrate Vaisakhi with South Asian Americans and the Indian diaspora throughout the world on this significant occasion; and be it further,” the resolution adopted by the California Assembly read.

Several lawmakers – senators and congressmen – extended greetings to the Sikh community in the US.

“Happy Vaisakhi! Today Sikh communities worldwide celebrate the 1699 founding of the Khalsa — a vibrant tradition of equality, selfless service, and courage. Wishing everyone celebrating a day filled with joy and chardi kala,” Senator Chuck Schumer said in a post on X.

“Sikhs have been an integral part of America’s fabric for more than 125 years and have contributed to our own community in ways that have had impacts across the country. Today, I wish our Sikh American neighbors and all those who celebrate a very Happy #Vaisakhi,” Lizzie Fletcher, Congresswoman from Texas said.

“Wishing all who celebrate a very joyful #Vaisakhi as you mark a season of renewal, abundance, and faith. May this day honor the enduring strength of community and the values of service, resilience, and unity that bring us together,” Congressman Brad Sherman from California said.

“To Sikh Americans in MD-08 and all those celebrating around the world: happy Vaisakhi. May you rejoice during this harvest festival with family and friends,” Jamie Raskin, Congressman from Maryland, said.

“Armenians worldwide wish Happy #Baisakhi / #Vaisakhi to our Sikh friends and all who celebrate. May the spirit of the Khalsa - courage, justice, equality, and service - continue to inspire us as we stand together in defense of human rights and dignity for all,” Armenian National Committee of America said in a post on X.

“California Assembly passes HR 100 recognizing Vaisakhi, with a massive 76 sponsors & co-sponsors, a powerful bipartisan show of support for the Sikh American and Hindu American community and their contributions to the state. A historic moment for representation, recognition, and respect,” Hindu American Foundation said in a post on X. PTI SKU SKY SKY

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