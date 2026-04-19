Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBulgaria Elections 2026: Former President Radev Leads As Nation Seeks Political Stability

Bulgaria Elections 2026: Former President Radev Leads As Nation Seeks Political Stability

Bulgarian voters are going to the polls for the eighth time in five years amid a long-running political crisis. A new left-leaning, pro-Russian party under former President Radev is seen as favorite to win.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bulgarians vote Sunday, hoping for end to political deadlock.
  • Snap election follows resignation amid anti-corruption protests.
  • Radev's party leads polls, promising anti-oligarchic governance.

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah

Bulgarians are voting in an election on Sunday that many hope will put an end to the political impasse that has long dogged the country.

The snap vote follows the resignation of a conservative-led government amid nationwide anti-corruption protests last December.

Bulgaria, the EU's poorest member, has been gripped by a political crisis since 2021, when the conservative government of Boyko Borrissov was toppled, also amid anti-corruption rallies.

Who are the contenders in Bulgaria's election?

A newly forced center-left grouping under former President Rumen Radev, Progressive Bulgaria, is being seen as likely to win Sunday's vote, with opinion polls suggesting it could receive 35% support.

Radev, a former air force general who was president of Bulgaria for nine years before stepping down in January to take part in the election, has pledged to combat what he calls the "oligarchic governance model" in the country.

He has also advocated for Bulgaria to renew ties with Russia, while being critical of the sending of military aid to Ukraine as it fights the ongoing invasion by Moscow's troops.

He has, nonetheless, officially denounced Russia's invasion and said he would not use his country's veto to block EU aid to Kyiv if elected.

Radev also opposes the EU's green energy policy, which he considers naive "in a world without rules."

Opinion polls show that Borissov's pro-European GERB party, which led the last government, is likely to come second, with around 20 %, ahead of the liberal PP-DB.

Borissov, who has served three terms as prime minister, has highlighted his GERB party's record, saying it had "fulfilled the dreams of the 1990s," among other things by having Bulgaria join the eurozone this year.

High turnout expected in Bulgaria

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m local time (1700 GMT), with a high turnout expected in the Balkan country of some of 6.5 million following just 39% participation at 2024 election.

Preliminary results are expected on Monday.

Bulgaria is a European Union and NATO member country. It joined the eurozone on January 1, shortly after entering the border-free Schengen travel area.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP accuses INDIA bloc of blocking women empowerment reforms

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bulgaria holding an election on Sunday?

Bulgaria is holding a snap election on Sunday to end a long-standing political impasse. This follows the resignation of the previous conservative-led government amid anti-corruption protests.

Who is the leading contender in Bulgaria's election?

A center-left grouping led by former President Rumen Radev, Progressive Bulgaria, is expected to win. Opinion polls suggest they could receive 35% of the vote.

What are Rumen Radev's key stances?

Radev pledges to combat 'oligarchic governance,' renew ties with Russia, and is critical of military aid to Ukraine. He opposes the EU's green energy policy.

What is Borissov's GERB party's position?

Borissov's pro-European GERB party, which led the last government, is expected to come second with around 20% support. He highlights his party's record, including Bulgaria joining the eurozone.

When will preliminary results for the election be available?

Preliminary results for the election are expected on Monday. Voting stations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 19 Apr 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Boyko Borissov Bulgaria Rumen Radev Bulgaria Election
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bulgaria Elections 2026: Former President Radev Leads As Nation Seeks Political Stability
Bulgaria Elections 2026: Former President Radev Leads As Nation Seeks Political Stability
World
Has Ali Khamenei Yet To Be Buried? Report Cites Security Fears And Unrest Concerns
Has Ali Khamenei Yet To Be Buried? Report Cites Security Fears And Unrest Concerns
World
‘No More Mr Nice Guy!’ Trump warns Iran, US Team To Reach Pakistan For Talks On Monday
‘No More Mr Nice Guy!’ Trump warns Iran, US Team To Reach Pakistan For Talks On Monday
World
‘Who Is Trump?’ Pezeshkian Challenges US, Defends Iran’s Nuclear Rights
‘Who Is Trump?’ Pezeshkian Challenges US, Defends Iran’s Nuclear Rights
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP accuses INDIA bloc of blocking women empowerment reforms
Political Row: CM Yogi compares opposition behavior in Parliament to disruption and chaos
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav attacks Women’s Reservation Bill, calls it a “BJP conspiracy”
War Alert: Israeli Officials Warn of Possible Return to War Scenario
Breaking News: Three Possible Outcomes as Middle East Ceasefire Nears Deadline
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget