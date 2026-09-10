India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldBRICS Summit Joint Declaration In Trouble? Iran-UAE Rift Threatens Consensus

BRICS Summit Joint Declaration In Trouble? Iran-UAE Rift Threatens Consensus

The UAE, Iran and Saudi Arabia are new full-time BRICS members. However, differences between the UAE and Iran have made it difficult to arrive at a joint declaration.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BRICS summit faces hurdles due to Iran-UAE differences.
  • New members Iran, UAE clash over regional security issues.
  • Previous foreign ministers' meeting failed to reach joint statement.

The joint declaration of the BRICS summit remains a major challenge for India, which is chairing the grouping this year. Sherpas from the 11 BRICS member countries are working to reach consensus on the declaration, but deep differences between Iran and the UAE have emerged as a key hurdle.

The UAE, Iran and Saudi Arabia are new full-time BRICS members. However, differences between the UAE and Iran have made it difficult to arrive at a joint declaration.

Iran has repeatedly targeted US bases in the UAE in response to US and Israeli attacks.

Officials from India, Russia, Brazil and Egypt are working to persuade Iran and the UAE to agree to a consensus. Since BRICS operates under a consensus framework, there are doubts over whether the summit will be able to produce a common declaration.

Russia Expresses Hope For A Way Out

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Delhi, "The differences in the positions of Iran and the UAE are natural. We hope that countries that are friends of Russia will overcome this difficulty. If necessary, Russia is ready to help normalize relations between Iran and the UAE."

Peskov said Russia hopes the ongoing negotiations on the declaration will yield positive results because India has very capable diplomats.

He said wording that protects the interests of both Iran and the UAE will be found so that consensus can be reached on the declaration.

BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Had Hit A Roadblock

Sharp differences between Iran and the UAE over the West Asian crisis had surfaced at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in May this year.

As a result, a joint statement could not be issued. Ultimately, India, as chair, issued a statement along with an outcome document that included two paragraphs on which consensus could not be reached.

The earlier deadlock has now raised concerns over whether BRICS members will be able to reach consensus on a joint declaration at the summit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main challenge facing the BRICS summit this year?

The primary challenge is reaching consensus on the joint declaration. Deep differences between Iran and the UAE have emerged as a key hurdle.

Why are Iran and the UAE causing difficulties for the BRICS declaration?

Iran has repeatedly targeted US bases in the UAE in response to US and Israeli attacks. This has led to sharp differences between the two nations over the West Asian crisis.

How does BRICS make decisions, and how does this impact the declaration?

BRICS operates under a consensus framework, meaning all members must agree. The ongoing disagreements between Iran and the UAE make it difficult to produce a common declaration.

What was the outcome of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting earlier this year?

Sharp differences between Iran and the UAE prevented a joint statement from being issued. India, as chair, ultimately released a statement and outcome document, but some paragraphs lacked consensus.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Sep 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
BRICS Summit BRICS Joint Declaration Iran-UAE Rift BRICS Consensus Threatened
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
China Ship Fire: 20 Killed, 5 Missing As Cargo Vessel Catches Fire At Qingdao Port
China Ship Fire: 20 Killed, 5 Missing As Cargo Vessel Catches Fire At Qingdao Port
World
Modi-Xi Meet At BRICS Summit? First Face-To-Face Talks In Delhi Since Galwan In Focus
Modi-Xi Meet At BRICS Summit? First Face-To-Face Talks In Delhi Since Galwan In Focus
World
India Eyes Tariff Edge Over Asian Rivals As US Trade Deal Nears Close
India-US Trade Deal Nears Finish Line, With Tariff Edge Over Rivals In Sight
World
BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open, What’s Shut In Delhi On September 11?
BRICS Summit 2026: What’s Open, What’s Shut In Delhi On September 11?
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Airport Encroachment Row: MMRDA Says No Permission for Religious Structure
Mumbai Airport Land Row: MMRDA Orders Removal of Unauthorised Prayer Shed Near Terminal 2
BRICS Summit Debate: Manish Tewari Calls for AI Guardrails, BJP Hits Back at Congress
AI Trend : Politicians Join ChatGPT Craze With Retro Looks
Ujjain Khade Hanuman Ji: 150-Year-Old Idol Remains Unmoved, Administration Puts Shifting Plan on Hold
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget