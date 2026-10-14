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English NewsNewsWorldHouthi Attacks Target Saudi Arabia: Aramco Complex Hit, Riyadh Reports Injuries

Houthi Attacks Target Saudi Arabia: Aramco Complex Hit, Riyadh Reports Injuries

Both the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition carried out strikes targeting energy infrastructure. Four people were injured as a result of debris of intercepted missiles in Riyadh. DW has the latest.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suspected Houthi attack caused limited fire at Aramco headquarters.
  • Four injured by debris from Riyadh missile interceptions.
  • Saudi-led coalition struck Houthi-controlled fuel facility in Sanaa.
  • Fire breaks out at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran
  • Four injured of debris in Saudi capital Riyadh
  • Fuel facility in Sanaa hit by Saudi-led coalition forces

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Aramco offices catches fire after suspected Houthi attack

Saudi Arabia said that an attack on the headquarters of oil state oil firm Aramco sparked a "limited fire."

The fire at the building at Aramco's complex in the eastern city of Dhahran resulted in no casualties or deaths, the country's Energy Ministry said.

A company source told the Reuters news agency that a ballistic missile struck the top floors of an office building.

The complex in Dhahran serves as a major operation for Aramco, which is the world's largest oil company.

Hours earlier, Saudi authorities said they had intercepted several missiles, including over the capital city Riyadh.

Several injured by fallen missile debris in Riyadh

Four people were injured as a result of falling debris following two intercepted Houthi missile attacks, Saudi authorities said.

According to the country's civil defense agency, two women, a man and a child were injured in the capital Riyadh, with 15 homes suffering damage.

This came after residents heard a powerful explosion in the Saudi capital, with an alert being sent to their phones warning of a "hostile aerial threat."

Saudi-led coalition strikes Sanaa fuel facility

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis struck targets in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Tuesday, Houthi-run broadcaster Al Masirah said.

Locals reported hearing strong explosions in the city hours after a coalition spokesperson urged people to leave the all-Suhaba fuel facility, which belongs to the Yemeni Oil Company, and a nearby site ahead of a strike.

According to a coalition spokesperson, the Houthis were using the facility for storing missiles and drones. The facility is located on a hill overlooking Sanaa.

The company said the storage facilities at the site were empty, with a strike not affecting oil reserves or supplies to residents.

Welcome to our coverage

We will be following all the latest updates from the escalation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen-based militant group, the Houthis.

The compound of energy company Aramco saw a fire break out, the Saudi Ministry of Energy said. Saudi authorities also reported four injuries as a result of missile debris falling over Riyadh.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen continued its strikes on Tuesday by targeting oil facilities west of capital Sanaa, the local Houthi-run broadcaster said.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Aramco headquarters in Dhahran?

A suspected Houthi attack caused a

How many people were injured in Riyadh due to missile debris?

Four people were injured in Riyadh by falling debris from intercepted Houthi missile attacks. These included two women, a man, and a child, with 15 homes also sustaining damage.

Why did the Saudi-led coalition strike a fuel facility in Sanaa?

The Saudi-led coalition struck the all-Suhaba fuel facility in Sanaa, claiming the Houthis used it for storing missiles and drones. The Yemeni Oil Company, however, stated the storage facilities were empty.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Houthi
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