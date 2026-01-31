New Epstein Documents Claim Bill Gates Contracted STD; Microsoft Co-Founder Refutes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bill Gates is at the center of fresh controversy following the release of new Jeffrey Epstein files. The documents allege that the Microsoft co-founder contracted a sexually transmitted disease after encounters with Russian women and sought antibiotics to discreetly give to his then-wife, Melinda Gates. Gates has strongly denied the claims, calling them baseless and unverified.

The Epstein Files And Allegations

The allegations come from emails Epstein reportedly wrote to himself in 2013, included in hundreds of thousands of documents released last Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice. The emails describe Gates as having sexual encounters with “Russian girls,” contracting an STD, and allegedly seeking antibiotics that could be “surreptitiously” provided to Melinda Gates. Epstein also claimed Gates requested that he delete emails connected to the alleged incident.

A spokesperson for Gates responded firmly, telling the Daily Mail:

"These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false. The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasised that the DOJ’s release included more than three million pages of investigative material, over 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images, all vetted through an extensive review process. The presence of any individual in the files does not imply wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s criminal conduct.

Context On Gates’ Relationship With Epstein

In the emails, Epstein expressed anger and disappointment over the end of his relationship with Gates after six years of association, alleging that he had been asked to participate in behaviour ranging from “morally inappropriate to ethically unsound.” None of these claims have been verified.

Gates has publicly stated that he regrets his association with Epstein, who died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Gates has consistently denied any wrongdoing or business relationship with Epstein.

Personal Life And Divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates were married from 1994 to 2021. Melinda Gates has mentioned that Gates’ affairs and his connection with Epstein were among the reasons behind their divorce, though she has not provided specific details.

The newly released documents also include undated photographs of Epstein and Gates together in various locations. Officials stress that these images alone do not indicate any knowledge or involvement in Epstein’s criminal activities.