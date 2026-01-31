'They Want To Make A Deal': Trump Signals Iran May Negotiate To Avert US Military Action

President Donald Trump on Friday projected confidence that Iran would eventually opt for negotiations rather than test the limits of U.S. military strength, even as Tehran firmly rejected any discussion of its missile capabilities.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump insisted that diplomatic engagement was still within reach, though he paired that message with a reminder of America’s expanding military posture in the region. His remarks came amid heightened tensions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and Washington’s insistence on tougher curbs.

Trump Hints At Deadline, Stresses Military Leverage

“I can say this: they do want to make a deal,” Trump said in the Oval Office. Asked whether he had imposed a timeline for Iran to come to the table over its nuclear and missile programs, the president responded, “Yeah, I have,” but stopped short of offering details, as reported by AFP.

Trump also pointed to the movement of U.S. naval assets as a signal of seriousness. Referring to the growing American presence near Iranian waters, he said, “thye have a large armada, flotilla—call it whatever you want—heading toward Iran right now. Hopefully we’ll make a deal and If we do make a deal, that’s good."

According to Trump, the pressure campaign appeared to be having an effect, citing Iran’s reported decision to halt executions of protesters following a crackdown that rights groups say resulted in more than 6,000 deaths.

White House Seeks Calm but Keeps Pressure On

A day earlier, Trump had attempted to strike a more conciliatory tone, saying he hoped to avoid military conflict and that talks remained possible. He reiterated that Washington’s goal was not war but binding limits on Iran’s nuclear activities, which Western governments believe are aimed at developing an atomic weapon.

U.S. officials, however, have signaled that any agreement would need to be broader than previous deals. Axios reported this week that Washington wants restrictions on Iran’s long-range missiles, the removal of enriched uranium from Iranian territory, and an end to independent enrichment.

Tehran Draws Red Lines On Missiles

Iran pushed back strongly on Friday. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was open to dialogue only if it took place “on equal footing, based on mutual interests and mutual respect.” At the same time, he made clear that Iran’s missile and defense capabilities would “never” be part of negotiations. He also noted that no meetings with U.S. officials were currently planned.

Regional analysts remain skeptical about bridging the gap. Serhan Afacan, director of the Ankara-based Centre for Iranian Studies (IRAM), told AFP that tying nuclear talks to other contentious issues would likely be “impossible.” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, meanwhile, warned that reviving negotiations was “vital for reducing regional tensions.”