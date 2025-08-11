Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘You Will Lose This War’: Bilawal Bhutto Threatens India After Pak Army Chief Munir’s Nuclear Threat — VIDEO

‘You Will Lose This War’: Bilawal Bhutto Threatens India After Pak Army Chief Munir’s Nuclear Threat — VIDEO

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned India against suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, threatening war. This followed Pakistan's Army Chief's nuclear threat, prompting India to criticise Pakistan's nuclear command.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 11:05 PM (IST)

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued a direct warning to India, saying Pakistan would not hesitate to go to war if New Delhi moved to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty or proceeded to obstruct the flow of rivers. Speaking on Sunday during a visit to Bhit Shah for the 282nd Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered an aggressive message following Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent nuclear remarks.

In his address, translated from Urdu, Bilawal said, “In this struggle, I need your support. We must all unite to speak out and act against Modi’s barbarity and intentions so that we can stop this cruelty. I know that you have the strength, this land has the strength, that if there is war, we can fight them and reclaim your six rivers. If they force us, Pakistan did not start this war; we have always spoken of peace. In the world, wherever Pakistan’s representatives went, we have spoken of peace; India has spoken of war. But if war is imposed, from the land of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, we will tell the Modi government that we will not step back and we will not bow down.”

He added, “If you think about this kind of attack like (Operation) Sindoor, then people from every province of Pakistan are ready to confront you. And this is a war you will definitely lose.”

In further remarks, he also called India’s Indus Waters Treaty move the “biggest attack” on the Sindhu River. “People of Sindh raise their voices and reach the ground to save Sindhu (river) when such an attack is launched,” he said.

'We’ll Take Half The World Down With Us': Asim Munir’s Nuclear Rhetoric In US

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir during his US visit has made remarks threatening a nuclear attack.

Addressing members of the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, Munir reportedly said Pakistan would use nuclear weapons if the country faced an existential threat in a future conflict with India. Media reports quoted him as saying: “We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us.”

He also threatened to target Indian infrastructure if water flow to Pakistan was blocked.  Munir is currently on his second visit to the US in two months.

India Responds to Nuclear Remarks

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi described Pakistan’s nuclear posturing as “stock-in-trade” in response to Munir’s warning from US soil. According to the MEA, these comments “reinforced the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in Pakistan, where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups.”

“It is regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country,” the ministry added, in a clear reference to the United States. India stressed it would “not give in to nuclear blackmail” and would take all necessary measures to ensure national security.

Meanwhile, Islamabad on Monday reiterated its commitment to fully implementing the Indus Waters Treaty and called on New Delhi to “immediately resume” normal operations under the agreement, which India has kept in abeyance since May. India decided to temporarily suspend its participation in the treaty's provisions and cooperation mechanisms with Pakistan. This move was announced following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read
Published at : 11 Aug 2025 10:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indus Waters Treaty Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Army MEA IWT Pakistan INDIA Asim Munir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi In Call With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On War, Leaders Plan September Meeting
Modi In Call With Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On Ukraine War, Bilateral Meet In Sept
India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
World
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pakistan Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam Attack, This Time In US
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pak Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam, This Time In US
Election 2025
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget