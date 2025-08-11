Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued a direct warning to India, saying Pakistan would not hesitate to go to war if New Delhi moved to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty or proceeded to obstruct the flow of rivers. Speaking on Sunday during a visit to Bhit Shah for the 282nd Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari delivered an aggressive message following Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent nuclear remarks.

In his address, translated from Urdu, Bilawal said, “In this struggle, I need your support. We must all unite to speak out and act against Modi’s barbarity and intentions so that we can stop this cruelty. I know that you have the strength, this land has the strength, that if there is war, we can fight them and reclaim your six rivers. If they force us, Pakistan did not start this war; we have always spoken of peace. In the world, wherever Pakistan’s representatives went, we have spoken of peace; India has spoken of war. But if war is imposed, from the land of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, we will tell the Modi government that we will not step back and we will not bow down.”

After Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir issued a nuclear threat against India, former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto threatened war if India continues to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and constructs a dam. pic.twitter.com/DMmb0vTTP4 — Shantidoot (@punch4peace) August 11, 2025

He added, “If you think about this kind of attack like (Operation) Sindoor, then people from every province of Pakistan are ready to confront you. And this is a war you will definitely lose.”

In further remarks, he also called India’s Indus Waters Treaty move the “biggest attack” on the Sindhu River. “People of Sindh raise their voices and reach the ground to save Sindhu (river) when such an attack is launched,” he said.

'We’ll Take Half The World Down With Us': Asim Munir’s Nuclear Rhetoric In US

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir during his US visit has made remarks threatening a nuclear attack.

Addressing members of the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, Munir reportedly said Pakistan would use nuclear weapons if the country faced an existential threat in a future conflict with India. Media reports quoted him as saying: “We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us.”

He also threatened to target Indian infrastructure if water flow to Pakistan was blocked. Munir is currently on his second visit to the US in two months.

India Responds to Nuclear Remarks

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi described Pakistan’s nuclear posturing as “stock-in-trade” in response to Munir’s warning from US soil. According to the MEA, these comments “reinforced the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in Pakistan, where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups.”

“It is regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country,” the ministry added, in a clear reference to the United States. India stressed it would “not give in to nuclear blackmail” and would take all necessary measures to ensure national security.

Meanwhile, Islamabad on Monday reiterated its commitment to fully implementing the Indus Waters Treaty and called on New Delhi to “immediately resume” normal operations under the agreement, which India has kept in abeyance since May. India decided to temporarily suspend its participation in the treaty's provisions and cooperation mechanisms with Pakistan. This move was announced following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.