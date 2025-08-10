‘We’ll Take Half The World Down’: Pak Army Chief’s ‘Nuclear Threat’ To India From US Draws Flak

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, the country’s army chief, issued a stark warning that Islamabad would not hesitate to unleash nuclear weapons in the event of an existential conflict with India. The remarks came during a dinner hosted by businessman Adnan Asad, Pakistan’s honorary consul in Tampa.

According to ThePrint, speaking at a black-tie dinner in Tampa, Florida, Munir declared, “We are a nuclear nation, if we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us.” This is the first time such nuclear threats have reportedly been made from United States soil against a third nation.

Munir’s Missile Threat Over Indus Waters

Munir linked his comments to tensions over the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that India’s move to suspend the agreement could leave “250 million at risk of starvation”. He added, “We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, we will destroy it with 10 missiles.” According to The Print's report, he further said, “The Indus river is not the Indians’ family property. We have no shortage of missiles, Praise be to God.”

Guests at the event were prohibited from carrying phones or digital devices, the report cited accounts of several attendees to quote Munir.

‘We’ll Start From India’s East’: Pak Army Chief’s Jibes On War And US-India Tensions

During his prepared address, Munir mocked India’s reluctance to disclose its losses from the recent Four-Day war, quipping, “The Indians should accept their losses. Sportsman spirit is a virtue.” He referenced a tweet carrying Surah Fil and an image of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, suggesting it was meant to signal future intentions.

“We’ll start from India’s East, where they have located their most valuable resources, and then move westwards,” Munir stated. The Pakistan army chief, a religious conservative with seminary training, also compared India to a luxury Mercedes and Pakistan to a gravel-laden dump truck: “If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?”

He urged the diaspora to back Pakistan, saying, “Someone’s mother might be dark-skinned, and the earth of someone’s motherland might be dark, but a mother is a mother.” He reiterated that Pakistan is one of only two states founded on the basis of the Islamic profession of faith and would be blessed with energy and resources by God.

Munir also jibed at India’s recent diplomatic tensions with the United States as he remarked that Pakistan should begin offering masterclasses on balancing rival powers. “The real reason for our success is that we are not misers,” he said, as quoted by The Print. “If someone does good work, we praise and appreciate them. That is why we nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Prize.”

A Pakistan Army statement, quoted by news agency PTI, confirmed Munir’s official visit to the United States — his second since the four-day conflict — and noted meetings with senior American political and military leaders, as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

'Failed Nation, Failed Marshal': Munir’s Remarks Slammed In India; Army Chief Dwivedi Mocks His Promotion

Reacting to Munir's remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told PTI, "These are all cowardly threats coming from a failed nation and a failed marshal. However, it also becomes imperative that the IAEA steps in and takes control of their nuclear weapons because they are in the control of an absolutely maniacal person who is threatening India from the soil of America. I want to ask the Americans, with whom we have a comprehensive strategic partnership, how any such comment coming out of America that is a direct threat to our nation is acceptable?..."

On Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's reported statements against India during his US visit, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "These are all cowardly threats coming from a failed nation and a failed marshal. However, it also becomes imperative that the IAEA…

BJP leader Gourav Vallabh slammed Munir, saying, “As an Indian, I want to tell Asim Munir that this is New India — here, a bullet is answered with a shell. This New India adopts a firm policy against terrorism. This New India can sink five Pakistani ships into the ground within two days, and if Operation Sindoor had continued for another 2–3 days, Pakistan’s entire Air Force would have been completely destroyed. I also want to tell America and the IMF — this is the same person the IMF is funding. Asim Munir has become the face of terrorism. The IMF must take note of his language and stop giving him alms. Pakistan is synonymous with state-run terrorism. The way their Army Chief is speaking — he is speaking the language of terrorism.”

On Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's reported statements against India during his US visit, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh says, "...Asim Munir has become the face of terrorism. The IMF must take note of his language and stop giving him aid. The way he is speaking is the…

“This is Prime Minister Modi’s government — whether it is nuclear or anything else, Bharat will never compromise on its self-respect, the safety of its citizens, or self-reliance,” he added, urging the world to stop aiding Pakistan.

“We had a golden chance. If India had hoisted the tricolour in PoK, then Asim Munir wouldn't have the courage to say such things,” Congress leader Imran Masood opined, criticising the ceasefire.

"We had a golden chance. If India had hoisted the tricolour in PoK, then Asim Munir wouldn't have the courage to say such things," says Congress leader Imran Masood on Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's reported statement against India.



(Full video available on PTI Videos… pic.twitter.com/a4Gfi2Q5VH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2025

Major General PK Sehgal (retired) said that Pakistan will be wiped out if it tries to exercise the nuclear option: "...Asim Munir knows that a nuclear weapon is a weapon of deterrence and will in no way be used. If Pakistan, even by mistake, uses nuclear weapons, it will be a catastrophe for all continents, but for Pakistan, it will be physical suicide. Pakistan’s very existence will be wiped out." He also called the Pakistan Army Chief a 'lackey' of the United States and said he is "controlled" by America.

On Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's reported statements against India during his US visit, Major General PK Sehgal (retired) says, "...Asim Munir knows that a nuclear weapon is a weapon of deterrence and will in no way be used. If Pakistan, even by mistake, uses…

Former diplomat Rajiv Dogra quipped, “He has used the right term, ‘family property’. Water of the Indus River is India’s family property only… America and China consider their rivers as their family property. He should consult an intelligent person before saying anything.”

On Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's reported statement on the Indus River during his US visit, Former diplomat Rajiv Dogra says, "He has used the right term 'family property'. Water of the Indus River is India's family property only… America and China consider…

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi referenced Munir’s promotion to Field Marshal in May to ridicule Pakistan’s narrative management. “Victory is in mind… You ask a Pakistani whether you lost or won, he will say my chief has become a field marshal, so we must have won only,” he remarked on Sunday, highlighting how domestic and adversary populations are influenced.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi mocks Pak Army chief saying, "If you ask a Pakistani whether you lost or won, he will say my chief has become field marshal so we must have won only."



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos -…

Dwivedi credited social media campaigns such as ‘Justice done: Op Sindoor’ with helping India seize control of the information narrative. India’s Ministry of External Affairs had earlier accused Pakistan of claiming victory despite reaching a truce under pressure from heavy losses, recalling similar claims in 1971, 1975 and the 1999 Kargil War.