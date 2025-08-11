The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday strongly criticised Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, over his reported remarks in the United States threatening nuclear retaliation against India. Calling nuclear sabre-rattling Pakistan’s “stock-in-trade”, the MEA said such statements underscore concerns over Islamabad’s nuclear command and control being in the hands of a military “hand-in-glove with terrorist groups”.

“Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff while on a visit to the United States. Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade. The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups,” the MEA stated.

“It is also regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country. India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail. We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security,” the ministry added.

Asim Munir's Nuclear Warning and Indus Waters Remarks

According to ThePrint, Munir, while speaking at a black-tie dinner hosted by businessman Adnan Asad — Pakistan’s honorary consul in Tampa, Florida — warned, “We are a nuclear nation, if we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us.” It is reportedly the first time such a threat has been issued from American soil against a third country.

Linking his comments to tensions over the Indus Waters Treaty, Munir alleged that India’s suspension of the pact could put “250 million at risk of starvation”. He declared, “We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, we will destroy it with 10 missiles,” further asserting, “The Indus river is not the Indians’ family property. We have no shortage of missiles, Praise be to God.”

ThePrint reported that guests at the event were prohibited from carrying mobile phones or other digital devices, so its report cited accounts of several attendees to quote Munir.

Asim Munir's War Jibes, Diplomatic Barbs At India

In his prepared speech, Munir mocked India’s handling of its losses in the recent four-day conflict, stating, “The Indians should accept their losses. Sportsman spirit is a virtue.” Referring to a tweet with Surah Fil and an image of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, he suggested it signalled future plans.

“We’ll start from India’s East, where they have located their most valuable resources, and then move westwards,” Munir said, drawing a comparison between India and a Mercedes, and Pakistan and a gravel-laden dump truck: “If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?”

He urged the Pakistani diaspora to rally behind their homeland, remarking, “Someone’s mother might be dark-skinned, and the earth of someone’s motherland might be dark, but a mother is a mother.” He also claimed Pakistan, founded on the Islamic profession of faith, would be “blessed with energy and resources by God”.

Taking a swipe at India’s diplomatic tensions with Washington, Munir quipped that Pakistan should offer “masterclasses” on balancing rival powers, adding, “The real reason for our success is that we are not misers. If someone does good work, we praise and appreciate them. That is why we nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Prize.”

A Pakistan Army statement, cited by news agency PTI, confirmed Munir’s official visit to the US — his second since the four-day conflict — during which he met senior American political and military leaders, as well as members of the diaspora.

Pakistan's Nuclear Rhetoric Slammed In India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told PTI, “These are all cowardly threats coming from a failed nation and a failed marshal. However, it also becomes imperative that the IAEA steps in and takes control of their nuclear weapons because they are in the control of an absolutely maniacal person who is threatening India from the soil of America. I want to ask the Americans, with whom we have a comprehensive strategic partnership, how any such comment coming out of America that is a direct threat to our nation is acceptable?”

BJP leader Gourav Vallabh said, “As an Indian, I want to tell Asim Munir that this is New India — here, a bullet is answered with a shell. This New India adopts a firm policy against terrorism. This New India can sink five Pakistani ships into the ground within two days, and if Operation Sindoor had continued for another 2–3 days, Pakistan’s entire Air Force would have been completely destroyed. I also want to tell America and the IMF — this is the same person the IMF is funding. Asim Munir has become the face of terrorism. The IMF must take note of his language and stop giving him alms. Pakistan is synonymous with state-run terrorism. The way their Army Chief is speaking — he is speaking the language of terrorism.”

Congress leader Imran Masood criticised the ceasefire, saying, “We had a golden chance. If India had hoisted the tricolour in PoK, then Asim Munir wouldn’t have the courage to say such things.”

Retired Major General PK Sehgal warned, “Asim Munir knows that a nuclear weapon is a weapon of deterrence and will in no way be used. If Pakistan, even by mistake, uses nuclear weapons, it will be a catastrophe for all continents, but for Pakistan, it will be physical suicide. Pakistan’s very existence will be wiped out.” He also called Munir a “lackey” of the US, claiming he is “controlled” by Washington.

Former diplomat Rajiv Dogra ridiculed Munir’s “family property” remark, saying, “Water of the Indus River is India’s family property only… America and China consider their rivers as their family property. He should consult an intelligent person before saying anything.”

On Sunday, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, referring to Munir’s May promotion to Field Marshal, said, “Victory is in mind… You ask a Pakistani whether you lost or won, he will say my chief has become a field marshal, so we must have won only,” while crediting campaigns like ‘Justice done: Op Sindoor’ with helping India seize the information advantage.