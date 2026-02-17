Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Yunus Invokes India's 'Seven Sisters', China In Farewell Address Amid Mounting Pressure In Bangladesh

Yunus Invokes India’s ‘Seven Sisters’, China In Farewell Address Amid Mounting Pressure In Bangladesh

Yunus’ farewell speech triggers diplomatic debate after indirect references to India’s Northeast in sub-regional trade vision.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As Bangladesh prepares for political transition, outgoing Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus used his farewell address to deliver a message that has stirred debate beyond Dhaka’s borders. While defending his interim administration’s record, Yunus laid out a bold regional economic vision that drew attention for its indirect but pointed references to India’s northeastern states.

His remarks come amid criticism at home over the caretaker government’s inability to fully restore democratic stability following the July 2024 uprising that ended the long rule of Sheikh Hasina. The transition period has been marked by institutional strain, law-and-order concerns, and heightened anxiety among minority communities, particularly Hindus.

A Maritime-Centered Regional Blueprint

In his address, Yunus presented an ambitious plan for a sub-regional economic framework built around Bangladesh’s maritime access. He emphasised connectivity between Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and India’s northeastern region—popularly known as the “Seven Sisters.”

“Our open sea is a gateway for Bangladesh to participate in the global economy. Together with Nepal, Bhutan, and the Seven Sisters, this region holds immense economic promise,” Yunus declared, as quoted by NDTV.

By spotlighting maritime access as a shared economic lever, Yunus positioned Bangladesh as a potential trade hub linking landlocked Himalayan nations with global shipping lanes.

Strategic Omission Raises Eyebrows

Notably, Yunus avoided directly naming India while referencing its northeastern states. The phrasing has been interpreted by intelligence observers as calculated. According to sources cited by News18, the omission amounts to “strategic messaging” designed to subtly reshape how international stakeholders perceive India’s Northeast. Officials argue that presenting the region within a sub-regional economic bloc—rather than explicitly as Indian territory—could signal to global powers that it is part of a broader negotiable economic landscape. Some analysts suggest that this framing risks blurring political boundaries by grouping Indian states alongside sovereign nations in a shared trade vision.

Sovereignty And Nationalist Undertones

Yunus’ speech also carried a strong nationalist tone. He asserted that Bangladesh had reclaimed its “sovereignty, dignity, and independence” in foreign policy and was “no longer following directives from others.” Although he did not name any country, the context led many observers to interpret the remarks as directed at New Delhi.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main theme of Muhammad Yunus's farewell address?

Muhammad Yunus presented a bold regional economic vision, emphasizing connectivity between Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and India's northeastern region.

What role does Bangladesh aim to play in Yunus's proposed economic framework?

Yunus positioned Bangladesh as a potential trade hub, using its maritime access to link landlocked Himalayan nations with global shipping lanes.

What specific region in India was mentioned in Yunus's address?

Yunus's vision included India's northeastern region, often referred to as the 'Seven Sisters'.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Yunus Bangladesh Elections 2026
Advertisement

