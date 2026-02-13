Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTarique Rahman Restrains Victory Rallies In Bangladesh, Urges Nationwide Prayers As BNP Nears Power

Tarique Rahman Restrains Victory Rallies In Bangladesh, Urges Nationwide Prayers As BNP Nears Power

BNP urges prayers over rallies as victory nears, calling for calm and unity while election results are still being processed.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 11:09 AM (IST)

With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) heading toward what appears to be a decisive win in the country’s 13th parliamentary election, the party’s top leadership has appealed for calm reflection instead of public celebrations.

Acting chairman Tarique Rahman has directed party leaders and grassroots workers to refrain from organising victory rallies or street processions. Instead, he has asked supporters nationwide to gather for special prayers following Friday’s Juma prayers. The instruction was communicated through his press secretary, Saleh Shibly, who underscored that no celebratory marches or mass gatherings should be held despite the party’s strong electoral showing.

BNP Leadership Emphasises Restraint

The move signals a deliberate effort by the BNP to project responsibility and unity at a crucial political moment. With counting still underway and the Election Commission yet to formally declare final results, party leaders appear keen to avoid any incidents that could disrupt the post-election atmosphere.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi issued a separate message congratulating citizens across Bangladesh — including residents of Dhaka — for what he described as a strong mandate in favour of the party. He reiterated that the BNP would arrange prayer gatherings across the country, seeking divine blessings for national wellbeing and unity, as per local reports.

Tribute To Khaleda Zia

In his statement, Rizvi also called for prayers for former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, remembered by supporters as the “Mother of Democracy.” The party encouraged citizens to pray for her eternal peace while also seeking guidance for the nation’s future path.

Extending the appeal beyond Muslim congregations, the BNP urged followers of other faiths to offer prayers at temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship. The call for multi-faith participation reflects an attempt to frame the moment as one of national reflection rather than partisan celebration.

Calm After Polling Day

Voting concluded on Thursday, February 12, in what observers described as a largely peaceful environment. Although sporadic incidents were reported in some areas, the overall polling process was completed without widespread unrest.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
