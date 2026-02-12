Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh Election Results 2026: Voting Ends, Counting Begins-Latest Leads & Updates

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Voting Ends, Counting Begins-Latest Leads & Updates

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 04:40 PM (IST)

Polling has concluded in Bangladesh’s national elections, with ballot counting set to continue throughout the night.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has called for the swift announcement of results, saying voters deserve to know the outcome of the ballots they cast without delay.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has alleged irregularities in the polling process and demanded that voting be suspended in three constituencies-Cumilla-8, Shariatpur-2 and Patuakhali-1.

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, voter turnout stood at 47.91% as of 2 pm. Further updates are expected as counting progresses overnight.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
