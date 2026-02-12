Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Voting Ends, Counting Begins-Latest Leads & Updates

Polling has concluded in Bangladesh’s national elections, with ballot counting set to continue throughout the night.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has called for the swift announcement of results, saying voters deserve to know the outcome of the ballots they cast without delay.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has alleged irregularities in the polling process and demanded that voting be suspended in three constituencies-Cumilla-8, Shariatpur-2 and Patuakhali-1.

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, voter turnout stood at 47.91% as of 2 pm. Further updates are expected as counting progresses overnight.