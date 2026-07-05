Ali Khamenei’s 3 Sons Break Down In Tears At His Funeral In Tehran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three sons attended public funeral for slain Supreme Leader Khamenei.

Mojtaba Khamenei, reported successor, remained absent from public ceremonies.

Thousands mourned; some demanded retaliation after the deadly airstrike.

Three sons of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were seen breaking down in tears as they attended his public funeral ceremony in Tehran. Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud Khamenei joined thousands of mourners at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, where coffins of Khamenei and his family members were placed. However, there was still no public appearance by Khamenei’s son and reported successor Mojtaba Khamenei, whose absence has drawn attention during the high-profile funeral proceedings.

Sons Break Down

Iranian state television showed Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud Khamenei praying behind the coffins displayed in the vast courtyard of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla religious complex.

Three sons of former Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei (Mostafa, Meysam, and Masoud) were seen praying beside his coffin



The new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei did not make an appearance pic.twitter.com/sfy2Q4O2Pm — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 5, 2026

The emotional scenes came during the second day of public mourning for Khamenei and his family members, who were killed in an airstrike during the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The Islamic Republic has organised a week of mass funeral processions, with large gatherings planned across key religious sites. Officials have portrayed the ceremonies as a moment of national unity and remembrance, while crowds of supporters have gathered to pay their final respects.

After a day in which the coffins were kept indoors for senior Iranian leaders and foreign officials, Khamenei’s coffin was moved outdoors under glass along with those of several family members, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and 14-month-old granddaughter.

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Mojtaba Missing

Despite the large-scale ceremonies, there has been no confirmed public sighting of Mojtaba Khamenei. Reports have claimed he was injured in the same attack that killed his father and other family members.

The funeral events also saw signs of anger among supporters, with some mourners calling for retaliation. A politician speaking to Iranian state media reportedly called for “blood vengeance” following the attack.

Large crowds continued to gather in central Tehran, with many mourners seen crying and beating their chests. Iran’s metro railway network said millions of journeys were recorded as people travelled to attend the ceremonies.

The funeral comes after weeks of conflict that caused widespread destruction across the region before the sides agreed to a fragile ceasefire.

Also Read: Iran Officially Begins Funeral Ceremonies Of Slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei