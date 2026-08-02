Veteran British-Nepalese mountaineer Purja, 9 others die in avalanche on Broad Peak in PoK

Kathmandu/Lahore, Aug 1 (PTI): Veteran Nepalese-British mountaineer Nirmal Purja was among 10 people who died in an avalanche on Broad Peak, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Gilgit Baltistan, his expedition company said on Saturday.

Purja, 43, and the other climbers -- five from Nepal, one Pakistani, one Omani, one American and one Chinese -- were on Thursday swept away by an avalanche that struck Broad Peak, located in the Karakoram range near K2, at an altitude of around 7,000 metres.

Purja's death was confirmed on Saturday in a statement issued by Elite Exped, the expedition company he founded. It further said that no member of the expedition survived the avalanche.

“It is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak,” Elite Expedition said in a statement on social media.

“We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive,” it said.

“Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa,” it said.

“The world has lost one of mountaineering's greatest climbers; a leader who inspired millions through his courage, humility and unwavering belief that human potential is far greater than we often imagine,” it added.

Four of the ten bodies were recovered on Friday, three of them identified as Oman's Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy, Nepal's Pur Bahadur Gurung and American Mallory Geis, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) President Major General Irfan Arshad. The bodies were airlifted to Skardu.

On Saturday, the Pakistan government said it would continue providing "every possible assistance" until the search operation to locate the bodies of the remaining climbers.

"Pakistan expresses profound grief over the tragic Broad Peak mountaineering accident as it stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Nepal in their grief," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's adviser Rana Sanaullah said in a statement.

Sanaullah said Pakistan had prioritised the search and rescue operation immediately after the avalanche and added that despite extremely harsh weather and difficult terrain, the search is continuing.

Pakistan, he said, would continue to provide every possible assistance until the search operation was completed.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah also extended his condolences on the death of Purja and five other Nepalese climbers.

“Only the physical journeys of Nirmal Purja and all the other departed mountaineers have come to an end; the legacy of their courage, dedication, and contributions will forever remain alive and inspiring.

Heartfelt tributes to all the departed mountaineers. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families, relatives, and well-wishers,” he said in a social media post.

The Broad Peak expedition marked the end of Purja's illustrious mountaineering career. It is the world's 12th-highest mountain and is considered one of the most challenging peaks to climb.

Beginning in 2003, Purja had a distinguished 16-year military career, of which he spent six years as a Gurkha and 10 years with the UK Special Forces.

He was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2018.

Purja had successfully climbed all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres around the world in just six months and six days, setting a record in 2019, and was on his final climb to complete all 14 eight-thousanders for a second time when he died on Broad Peak.

The avalanche struck the mountain at an altitude of around 7,000 metres at around 9 am on Thursday, sweeping away the 10-member climbing team that had begun its summit push, according to the ACP.

Rescue operations were suspended late Friday due to adverse weather conditions in the region and resumed on Saturday.

According to the local administration, a three-member civil rescue team led by renowned mountaineer Sarbaz Khan was taking part in the search operation, which was being aided by the Pakistan Army helicopters. PTI SBP/MZ GSP GRS GRS GRS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)