After Trump’s Threats, Khamenei Breaks 37-Year Military Tradition

Talks in Oman, have failed to ease the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, raising fresh fears of conflict in the Middle East. Despite diplomatic efforts, no breakthrough emerged from the discussions, even as rhetoric from Washington has grown sharper. With warnings issued by US President Donald Trump, the region appears to be edging once again towards instability. Against this backdrop, an unusual development in Tehran has drawn attention: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei skipped a key annual military event for the first time in decades.

Khamenei Breaks 37-Year Tradition

According to reports, Ayatollah Khamenei did not attend the Iranian Air Force commanders’ annual meeting held on February 8, breaking a tradition he had maintained since assuming power in 1989. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Supreme Leader had continued to participate in the event, underlining its symbolic importance.

The date marks the anniversary of February 8, 1979, when a section of the Iranian Air Force pledged allegiance to revolutionary leader Ruhollah Khomeini, accelerating the collapse of the Pahlavi monarchy. Over the past four decades, the meeting has served as a show of unity between Iran’s military leadership and its religious establishment.

This year, instead of Khamenei, Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, met senior army and air force commanders.

Fears Of Possible US Strike

Khamenei’s absence has come at a particularly sensitive moment. The United States has increased its military presence in the region, fuelling speculation in Iranian and international media about the possibility of a US-led military strike. Analysts suggest the move may reflect heightened security concerns or a deliberate shift in messaging amid rising tensions.

Meanwhile, diplomatic manoeuvring continues elsewhere. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Washington on Wednesday, where he will meet President Trump to discuss Iran and the stalled US-Iran engagement. Israeli officials have indicated that Netanyahu believes any talks with Tehran must include strict curbs on Iran’s ballistic missile programme and an end to its support for allied regional groups.

With diplomacy faltering and military posturing increasing, the situation across the Middle East remains volatile.