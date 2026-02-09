Iran has pushed back firmly against mounting pressure from Washington to halt its uranium enrichment programme, signalling that threats of force and new sanctions will not sway Tehran’s nuclear stance. Speaking at a public forum in Tehran on Sunday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi struck a defiant tone, saying Iran would not be coerced into changing course and voicing sharp doubts about the United States’ intentions at the negotiating table.

His comments came as Iran and the US returned to indirect talks in Oman, their first such engagement in years, following a dangerous escalation in the Middle East that drew Washington into military action against Tehran alongside Israel.

For Iran, the talks carry the hope of easing sweeping economic sanctions that have battered its economy. For the US, the priority remains curbing Iran’s nuclear activities. Yet even as diplomacy resumes, mistrust on both sides is running deep.

Iran Rejects Pressure On Enrichment

Addressing an audience that included international media, Araghchi made it clear that uranium enrichment remains a red line for Tehran.

"Why do we insist so much on enrichment and refuse to give it up, even if a war is imposed on us?" he asked. "Because no one has the right to dictate our behaviour."

He brushed off US military deployments in the region as ineffective intimidation, pointing specifically to the presence of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in nearby waters.

"Their military deployment in the region does not scare us," Araghchi said.

At the heart of his message was a broader warning: Iran would not accept any agreement that compromises its sovereignty or national dignity. Trust in Washington, he added, is scarce, and Tehran remains unconvinced that the US is genuinely committed to diplomacy.

Talks Resume Amid Fresh Threats

Despite the sharp rhetoric, Araghchi said Iran is open to "a series of confidence-building measures" if they lead to meaningful sanctions relief, provided talks are conducted with mutual respect.

Western governments and Israel have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons. Tehran has consistently denied the allegation, maintaining that its nuclear programme is strictly peaceful.

"They fear our atomic bomb, while we are not looking for one," Araghchi said. "Our atomic bomb is the power to say ‘no’ to the great powers."

Us Shows Military Muscle

Tensions remained high over the weekend as senior US officials visited the aircraft carrier stationed in the region. Lead negotiator Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner toured the vessel, reinforcing Washington’s military posture even as talks were underway.

US Central Command confirmed the deployment, while Witkoff said the carrier group was "keeping us safe" and backing President Donald Trump’s policy of "peace through strength."

Publicly, Trump struck an optimistic note, describing the talks as "very good." Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also called the discussions "a step forward."

Yet the diplomatic momentum was quickly tested. Soon after the talks, Trump signed an executive order calling for new tariffs on countries that continue doing business with Iran. Additional sanctions were also imposed on shipping firms and vessels linked to Iranian oil exports.

Doubts Over US Commitment

Those moves only deepened Tehran’s scepticism. Araghchi questioned whether Washington is truly serious about reaching an agreement, citing ongoing sanctions and military activity as mixed signals.

"The continuation of certain sanctions and military actions raise doubts about the seriousness and readiness of the other side," he said.

Iran, he added, is watching closely and will decide whether to stay at the negotiating table based on US conduct.

"We are assessing all the signals," Araghchi said. "We will decide on the continuation of the talks."

Deadly Protests In Iran

The renewed diplomacy is unfolding against a volatile backdrop at home and abroad. Iran is still grappling with domestic unrest, while the US continues a major military buildup in the region.

Protests that erupted in late December over economic hardship and political grievances have turned deadly. Iranian authorities say at least 3,117 people were killed during the unrest, most of them security personnel and bystanders, and released a list of nearly 3,000 names on Sunday.

However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has reported significantly higher figures, claiming nearly 7,000 deaths, mostly among protesters, with thousands of additional cases under investigation. The group has also documented more than 51,000 arrests.